Cascade County, MT

Crimestoppers "Most Wanted List" for April 2022

By MTN News
 2 days ago
Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers has released the “Most Wanted” list for April 2022. If you have information about the location of any of the people on the list, you’re asked to call the 24-hour Crimestoppers Hotline at 406-727-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous and a reward can be paid for tips leading to an arrest.

Law enforcement agencies make every effort to keep the list current. If you believe that any of the information on the list is inaccurate, call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-454-6820 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone who uses information on the list to commit a criminal act against someone else is subject to criminal prosecution.

Boushie, Jace Troy

Boushie, Jace Troy: 32 years old, 5’ 9”, 180#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on 3 warrants, 1st- Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Failure of Violent Offender to Provide Notice of Change of Residence, Felony, 2nd Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Robbery, Felony, 3rd- Failure of Violent Offender to Provide Notice of Change of Residence, Felony, total bond $55,000.

Bradford, Brianna Rae

Bradford, Brianna Rae: 21 years old, 5’ 2”, 150#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of the Terms of Suspended Sentence on Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, Total bond $10,000.

Chiefstick, April Dawn

Chiefstick, April Dawn: 46 years old, 5’ 1”, 180#, brown hair brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Failure of Violent Offender to Provide Notice of Change of Residence, Felony, total bond $20,000.

Donnelly, Melanie Rae

Donnelly, Melanie Rae: 45 years old, 5’ 4”, 150#, brown hair, hazel eyes, wanted on Forgery (Common Scheme), Felony, total bond $1,000.

Laplant, Jody Ann

Laplant, Jody Ann: 32 years old, 4’ 11”, 130#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st- Violation of Bail Conditions on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor, 2nd-Violation of Bail Conditions on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor, Operate a Motor Vehicle with Defective or Shattered Windshield, Misdemeanor, Improper Registration, Misdemeanor, Failure to Carry Proof of Liability Insurance, 2nd Offense, Misdemeanor, Driving While Suspended/Revoked, Misdemeanor, total bond $15,000.

Licht, Robert Alan

Licht, Robert Alan: 73 years old, 5’ 11”, 175#, white hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Appear on Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, 4th or Subsequent Offense, Dangerous Drugs, Felony, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, Driving While Suspended or Revoked, Misdemeanor, No Insurance, 2nd Offense, Misdemeanor, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor, Improper Registration, Misdemeanor, Total bond $15,000.

Martinez, Marisol

Martinez, Marisol: 38 years old, 5’ 0”, 150#, brown hair, hazel eyes, wanted on Fail to abide on Criminal Possession of Dangerous with Intent to Distribute, Felony, total bond $20,000.

McConnell, Parker William

McConnell, Parker William: 22 years old, 5’ 6”, 145#, brown hair, blue eyes, 2 warrants, wanted on 1st-Burglary, Felony, 2nd- Violation of Terms of Deferred Sentence on Criminal Endangerment, Felony, total bond $30,000.

Runningcrane, Agnes Lynn

Runningcrane, Agnes Lynn: 41 years old, 5’ 2”, 104#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on Criminal Endangerment, Felony, Driving While Suspended or Revoked, Misdemeanor, No Insurance, Misdemeanor, total bond $25,000.

Salgado-Santos, Juan Carlos

Salgado-Santos, Juan Carlos: 40 years old, 5’ 5”, 195#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Abide on Burglary, Felony, total bond $10,000.

Sangrey, Joshua Lee

Sangrey, Joshua Lee: 31 years old, 5’ 8”, 160#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st- Violation of Terms of Deferred Sentence on Theft (Possession of Stolen Property), Felony, 2nd- Violation of Terms of Deferred Sentence on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, total bond $22,500.

Stump, K-C Cole

Stump, K-C Cole: 32 years old, 6’ 3”, 280#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Appear on Assault on Peace Officer, Felony, Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor, Obstructing a Peace Officer or Other Public Servant, Misdemeanor, total bond $5,000.

Tedford, Jason Grant

Tedford, Jason Grant: 37 years old, 6’ 2”, 180#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st-Failed to Appear for Sentencing Hearing on Theft,2nd Offense, Felony, Criminal Trespass to Vehicles, Misdemeanor, 2nd- Violation of Bail Conditions on Theft (Possession of Stolen Property Common Scheme), Felony, total bond $12,000.

Travis, Troy Marshall

Travis, Troy Marshall: 29 years old, 5’ 10”, 270#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Failed to Abide on Assault with a Weapon, Felony, Partner/Family Member Assault, Misdemeanor, total bond $10,000.

Willhite, Edward Dean

Willhite, Edward Dean: 54 years old, 5’ 5”, 140#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, total bond $20,000.

Idaho State Journal

SWAT team deployed after fugitives try to hide inside local business

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies located two wanted suspects overnight after being found hiding inside a commercial business unit. Deputies were made aware that 37 year old Scott Robert Hensley had been staying inside a commercial building in the 2000 N. block of Deborah Dr. Hensley was wanted on two Felony Warrants for Failure to Appear at hearings tied to charges of Grand Theft and Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and information provided to Deputies indicated he was possibly armed. ...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 4 warrants: 1st-degree assault; 3 counts possession of methamphetamine, theft-receive stolen property. Julie A. Hansen. Age: 44. 1 warrant: Possession of methamphetamine. Ivan H. Krell. Age: 28. 1 warrant: FTA; resisting arrest. Armani...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local women facing felony charges for attacking law enforcement officers in separate incidents

POCATELLO — Two local women are facing prison time if convicted of allegedly striking law enforcement officers in two separate incidents on Wednesday. Carol Leah Johnnie, 51, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of battery on a police officer following an incident that began to unfold around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Pocatello police were dispatched to a home one the 200 block of South Third Avenue after a...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC Big 2 News

Three arrested in oil field theft

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Three people are behind bars after deputies said they stole about $4,500 worth of property from an oilfield company. Sergio Gonzales, 29, Angel Provencio Jr., 35, and Lisa Collins, 42, have all been charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity. Gonzales has also been charged with Evading Arrest and Collins was also […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
KGET

BPD finds 3 stolen vehicles, 43 catalytic converters at alleged chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol’s Kern County Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of operating a chop shop, a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so they can be sold for parts. BPD and CHP arrested Francisco Valencia, 27, at a business called Moraless […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Local man charged with felony for allegedly trying to strangle woman

POCATELLO — A 59-year-old Pocatello man has been charged with a felony after police say he attempted to strangle a local woman on Monday evening. Timothy S. Patschull has been charged with attempted strangulation following a Pocatello police investigation, which began to unfold when officers were dispatched to a home on the 1900 block of South Fifth Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, the woman told police that Patschull...
POCATELLO, ID
