Crimestoppers "Most Wanted List" for April 2022

Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers has released the “Most Wanted” list for April 2022. If you have information about the location of any of the people on the list, you’re asked to call the 24-hour Crimestoppers Hotline at 406-727-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous and a reward can be paid for tips leading to an arrest.

Law enforcement agencies make every effort to keep the list current. If you believe that any of the information on the list is inaccurate, call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-454-6820 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone who uses information on the list to commit a criminal act against someone else is subject to criminal prosecution.



Boushie, Jace Troy

Boushie, Jace Troy: 32 years old, 5’ 9”, 180#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on 3 warrants, 1st- Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Failure of Violent Offender to Provide Notice of Change of Residence, Felony, 2nd Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Robbery, Felony, 3rd- Failure of Violent Offender to Provide Notice of Change of Residence, Felony, total bond $55,000.



Bradford, Brianna Rae

Bradford, Brianna Rae: 21 years old, 5’ 2”, 150#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of the Terms of Suspended Sentence on Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, Total bond $10,000.



Chiefstick, April Dawn

Chiefstick, April Dawn: 46 years old, 5’ 1”, 180#, brown hair brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Failure of Violent Offender to Provide Notice of Change of Residence, Felony, total bond $20,000.



Donnelly, Melanie Rae

Donnelly, Melanie Rae: 45 years old, 5’ 4”, 150#, brown hair, hazel eyes, wanted on Forgery (Common Scheme), Felony, total bond $1,000.



Laplant, Jody Ann

Laplant, Jody Ann: 32 years old, 4’ 11”, 130#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st- Violation of Bail Conditions on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor, 2nd-Violation of Bail Conditions on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor, Operate a Motor Vehicle with Defective or Shattered Windshield, Misdemeanor, Improper Registration, Misdemeanor, Failure to Carry Proof of Liability Insurance, 2nd Offense, Misdemeanor, Driving While Suspended/Revoked, Misdemeanor, total bond $15,000.



Licht, Robert Alan

Licht, Robert Alan: 73 years old, 5’ 11”, 175#, white hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Appear on Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, 4th or Subsequent Offense, Dangerous Drugs, Felony, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, Driving While Suspended or Revoked, Misdemeanor, No Insurance, 2nd Offense, Misdemeanor, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor, Improper Registration, Misdemeanor, Total bond $15,000.



Martinez, Marisol

Martinez, Marisol: 38 years old, 5’ 0”, 150#, brown hair, hazel eyes, wanted on Fail to abide on Criminal Possession of Dangerous with Intent to Distribute, Felony, total bond $20,000.



McConnell, Parker William

McConnell, Parker William: 22 years old, 5’ 6”, 145#, brown hair, blue eyes, 2 warrants, wanted on 1st-Burglary, Felony, 2nd- Violation of Terms of Deferred Sentence on Criminal Endangerment, Felony, total bond $30,000.



Runningcrane, Agnes Lynn

Runningcrane, Agnes Lynn: 41 years old, 5’ 2”, 104#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on Criminal Endangerment, Felony, Driving While Suspended or Revoked, Misdemeanor, No Insurance, Misdemeanor, total bond $25,000.



Salgado-Santos, Juan Carlos

Salgado-Santos, Juan Carlos: 40 years old, 5’ 5”, 195#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Abide on Burglary, Felony, total bond $10,000.



Sangrey, Joshua Lee

Sangrey, Joshua Lee: 31 years old, 5’ 8”, 160#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st- Violation of Terms of Deferred Sentence on Theft (Possession of Stolen Property), Felony, 2nd- Violation of Terms of Deferred Sentence on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, total bond $22,500.



Stump, K-C Cole

Stump, K-C Cole: 32 years old, 6’ 3”, 280#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Appear on Assault on Peace Officer, Felony, Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor, Obstructing a Peace Officer or Other Public Servant, Misdemeanor, total bond $5,000.



Tedford, Jason Grant

Tedford, Jason Grant: 37 years old, 6’ 2”, 180#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st-Failed to Appear for Sentencing Hearing on Theft,2nd Offense, Felony, Criminal Trespass to Vehicles, Misdemeanor, 2nd- Violation of Bail Conditions on Theft (Possession of Stolen Property Common Scheme), Felony, total bond $12,000.



Travis, Troy Marshall

Travis, Troy Marshall: 29 years old, 5’ 10”, 270#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Failed to Abide on Assault with a Weapon, Felony, Partner/Family Member Assault, Misdemeanor, total bond $10,000.



Willhite, Edward Dean

Willhite, Edward Dean: 54 years old, 5’ 5”, 140#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, total bond $20,000.



If you have information about the location of any of the people on the list, you’re asked to call the 24-hour Crimestoppers Hotline at 406-727-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous and a reward can be paid for tips leading to an arrest. You can also use the P3 Crimestoppers Tip Program, which allows for anonymous and interactive communications between the tipster and the program managers. The P3 Tip program can be accessed by visiting the P3 website , or by downloading the app.

Law enforcement agencies make every effort to keep the list current. If you believe that any of the information on the list is inaccurate, call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-454-6820 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone who uses information on the list to commit a criminal act against someone else is subject to criminal prosecution. Click here to visit the Crimestoppers page on Facebook.



TRENDING ARTICLES

