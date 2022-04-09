18 years old, 11 counts of armed robbery, million bucks in bail

An 18-year-old adult from Metairie stands accused of a three month long spree of armed hold ups.

Kentrell Warnsley was arrested and booked on 11 counts of armed robbery, possession of a stolen gun, car theft, hit-and-run, and resisting arrest.

He’s currently being held in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Facility on $1,106,000 bail.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department Warnsley’s spree of crime began on December 15, 2021 and continued unabated until his arrest on March 2, 2022.

He was arrested following a standoff at the apartment where he lived with a relative.

The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports numerous items of stolen property from the armed robberies were found in the home.

It appears most of the robberies occurred around the area of the apartment on the south side of I-10 between the expressway and W. Napoleon Avenue.

Video of the suspect behind the wheel of a stolen car was also used to identify Warnsley as the alleged perpetrator.

A high concentration of sheriff’s in the area ultimately paid off when the suspect allegedly carjacked a person, got into a chase with deputies, then crashed the vehicle.

Warnsley reportedly made it to his apartment and was later taken into custody following an hour long standoff with SWAT members.

Warnsley was also identified from a discarded fast food restaurant receipt.