Fox’s ‘The Real’ Canceled After Eight Seasons

As announced earlier this month, the doors of the The Pynk reopen this June. STARZ's acclaimed drama, P-Valley, returns for its second season, but not without a few new players being added into the mix.
John Clarence Stewart, Shamika Cotton, and Miracle Watts in her television debut are set to have recurring roles in the new season. Stewart will play Big Teak, a recently paroled member of Lil Murda’s crew—the Hurt Village Hustlas—struggling to navigate life as a free man. While attempting to bridge the rift in time between them, Lil Murda’s budding fame...
