Fox’s ‘The Real’ Canceled After Eight Seasons

One would think there are only so many times the feeling of pain and betrayal can happen after a TV show gets cancelled after only a single season. And yet every year, that pain strikes throughout, seemingly more and more even, given the sheer number of new shows debuting annually. Netflix gets pegged quite a bit for axing first-season shows (among others), with notable examples such as Cowboy Bebop.The streaming service has done it again by cancelling the sci-fi horror series Archive 81, just two months after its promising debut.

