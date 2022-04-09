ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox’s ‘The Real’ Canceled After Eight Seasons

By Tara Mobasher
mxdwn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter eight seasons, Fox’s The Real has been canceled, according to Variety. Similar to The View, The Real features a group of female hosts who discuss motherhood, fashion, relationships and beauty. The series was hosted by Loni...

television.mxdwn.com

