East Bladen gets easy wins in soccer, baseball, softball

RED SPRINGS — East Bladen scored eight goals in the first half and Maya McDonald tallied a double-hat-trick with six goals to lead the Lady Eagles to a 9-0 conference whitewash on the road in Red Springs.

The visitors dominated the match from start to finish, outshooting the Lady Red Devils by a 19-1 margin.

In addition to McDonald’s six goals, the Lady Eagles got single goals from Anna Miranda, Heidi Rebollar and Jackie Medina-Leal.

East Bladen had assists on six of the nine goals — three from Rebollar and one each from Cydney Campbell, Medina-Leal and McDonald.

Reese Hester defended East Bladen’s goal and was barely tested with the one shot on goal.

“It was a great performance from our girls,” East Bladen coach Jay Raynor said. “The energy started and finished at a high level.

“Our organization and play in midfield allowed us to control the game,” he added. “We are getting the pieces in the correct positions (and) need to continue to find out who our game-changers are and get them in the game — the girls continue to grow each time out.”

With their fourth shutout of the season, the Lady Eagles are 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the SAC. They will travel to St. Pauls for a conference match Tuesday, then host St. Pauls in a return match Thursday.

BASEBALL

While playing away from home Friday, East Bladen knew there was no place like home — home plate, that is.

The Eagles’ baseballers defeated the Red Devils at Red Springs in a conference game, 14-4, bringing their record this season to 8-4 overall, 4-2 in conference play.

In a five-inning game, East Bladen racked up 14 runs, losing momentum towards the end, but it wasn’t enough for the Red Devils to catch up.

With five runs in the first, two runs in the second, adding six in the fourth, and a final run in the fifth inning, East Bladen dominated the field once again against Red Springs.

It was a night of stolen bases, as Zamar Lewis had four, followed by Raymond Autry with three stolen bases, while Garrison Tatum, Coleman Tatum, Ahmed Powell, and Chase Starkloff each contributing a steal.

Sophomore Tyler Johnson knew there was no place like home plate, scoring four runs in the game.

Garrison Tatum, Zamar Lewis, and Ethan Johnson each added two runs, while Marlan Davis, Coleman Tatum, Chase Starkloff, and Raymond Aurty had one run each.

East Bladen junior Evan Pait had five RBI for the game, and, on the mound, he struck out eight batters to ea4rn the win.

Raymond Autry and Garrison Tatum contributed two RBI each, while senior Ethan Johnson and Juniors Zamar Lewis and Weston Hatcher each had a single RBI for the night.

The Eagles were scheduled to play a conference game at St. Pauls on Monday before hosting the Bulldogs in a return game on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

At Red Springs on Friday, the Lady Eagles scored early and often en route to a 23-5 conference win over the Lady Red Devils. in just five innings.

East Bladen scored four runs in the top of the first, but saw Red Springs plate three in the home half.

The Lady Eagles scored a run in the second, then broke the game open with six runs in the third for an 11-3 lead.

Red Springs tacked on a run in the third and their final run in the fifth, while East Bladen scored two in the fourth and ended the game on the mercy rule with nine runs in the fifth.

Karli Priest pitched all five innings for the Lady Eagles, striking out six batters while, at the plate she scored three runs and knocked in two RBIs. Laura Davisson belted a home run and had three RBI; AnnaGrey Heustess hit a double and had five RBI; Martha Simmons scored four runs and had an RBI; Gabriella Bray had an RBI; Emma Turbeville had two RBI; and Mariah Smith had three RBI.

The Lady Eagles, now 6-6 overall and 4-2 in the conference, will travel to St. Pauls on Tuesday for a conference game, then host the Lady Bulldogs on Thursday.

Chuck Thompson can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cthompson@bladenjournal.com.