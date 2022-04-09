ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Stewart’s Homemade Springtime Doughnut Recipe Is Both Beautiful & Easy to Bake

By Delilah Gray
 2 days ago
Martha Stewart. Everett Collection. Design: SheKnows.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring is here and Martha Stewart wants everyone to have the most beautiful desserts to dive into. While all of her recipes are scrumptious, her new doughnuts recipe is so dang cute.

On April 8, Stewart posted an aesthetically pleasing photo of some doughnuts we need ASAP. She posted the photo to her Instagram with the caption, “These delicately decorated homemade doughnuts will make hearts flutter before even the first bite is had. The sugared flower decor looks particularly lovely on these orange-blossom-glazed treats, but they’ll still look pretty sweet on desserts like iced cookies and cupcakes, too. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @ryanliebe.”

While this doughnut recipe may seem daunting at first, it’s the perfect Spring project to do either by yourself to hone your skills or with the whole family. The recipe can be broken into three categories of ingredients: the glaze, the flowers, and the doughnuts.

For the orange-blossom glaze, grab a few ingredients like orange-blossom water. For the flowers, snag some pesticide-free edible flowers and superfine sugar, to name a couple.

Now for the doughnuts, you’ll need quite a few ingredients like kosher salt, almond extract, orange zest, all-purpose flour, and whole milk, to name a few.

The recipe is also broken up by the different parts of the doughnut. You start by working one edible flower at a time, letting them stand at room temperature for 12 hours (should probably do this the night before!) Then after preparing the doughnuts and glaze, you end the recipe by topping the flowers with sugar and letting everything dry.

Something to keep in mind is that these doughnuts are best eaten the day of, but can be stored in a container for up to one day. Along with that, you can store some leftover flowers for up to three months.

Get Stewart’s full Sugared-Flowered Doughnuts recipe here.

If you’re craving more of Stewart’s delicious recipes, go grab Martha Stewart Living’s cookbook, Meatless: More Than 200 of the Very Best Vegetarian Recipes, available on Amazon.

Before you go, check out our slideshow of Martha Stewart dinner recipes to have before you dive into dessert below:

Comments / 0

