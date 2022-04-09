Westfield Washington Public Library orders outreach vehicle
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Washington Public Library will soon have a new tool to reach residents.
An outreach vehicle, known to some as a bookmobile, is expected to arrive later this month.
The library says its goal to to increase library service. In addition to checking out books, audiobooks, and DVDs, residents who visit the outreach vehicle can also get a library card and use the vehicle’s free Wi-Fi.
Currently, one librarian loads books into her car and takes them to five assisted and senior living facilities.
The library hopes to eventually send the outreach vehicle to underserved neighborhoods, local parks and community events.
You can request a visit from the outreach vehicle by calling (317) 896-9391.
