ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IN

Westfield Washington Public Library orders outreach vehicle

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g5ftY_0f4Udgt800

WESTFIELD — The Westfield Washington Public Library will soon have a new tool to reach residents.

An outreach vehicle, known to some as a bookmobile, is expected to arrive later this month.

The library says its goal to to increase library service. In addition to checking out books, audiobooks, and DVDs, residents who visit the outreach vehicle can also get a library card and use the vehicle’s free Wi-Fi.

Currently, one librarian loads books into her car and takes them to five assisted and senior living facilities.

The library hopes to eventually send the outreach vehicle to underserved neighborhoods, local parks and community events.

You can request a visit from the outreach vehicle by calling (317) 896-9391.

TOP STORIES: IUPUI commencement ceremony subject of uproar as some students won't be able to walk | Gainbridge concertgoers say they were denied access to rescheduled Elton John show; told tickets invalid | Meteor likely cause of mysterious explosion-like noise that rattled parts of Indiana, AMS says
| Carvana building demolished to clear way for construction of new I-465 interchange | Apple to pay $14.8M to iCloud subscribers over breached contract

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Owatonna Public Library receives grant

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) -The Owatonna Public library is looking to reconnect its community and help people get in touch with their creative side with the help from a $37,000 grant. It’s part of T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants initiative. Owatonna was one of twenty five towns with a population of...
OWATONNA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Westfield, IN
Government
City
Westfield, IN
City
Washington, IN
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
WKRC

Study: Indiana, Kentucky among worst states in providing public health services

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – A recent report ranks Indiana and Kentucky among the worst states in the country when it comes to access to public health systems. In the latest data from the non-profit group Trust for America’s Health, Indiana, Kentucky and 12 others states rank among the lowest when it comes to access to health services and state emergency preparedness.
BATESVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Uban Construction#Wi Fi#Iupui#Meteor#Ams
WEHT/WTVW

These are the top baby names in Indiana for 2022

What are the top baby names in Indiana? Names.org released its predictions of the most frequently used baby names of the year. The website said the trends are based on data from the Social Security Administration, which has published the information for all Social Security card applications for births occurring in the U.S. since 1880. […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Hoosiers report hummingbird sightings as peak migration begins

Peak hummingbird migration is typically in April—and Hoosiers are starting to see the signs! According to hummingbirdcentral.com, several hummingbirds have already been sighted in Indiana. The website has received reports of hummingbirds in Bargersville, Evansville, Frankfort, Freetown, Jasper and Nashville so far. The earliest reported sighting on the website involved Ruby-throated hummingbirds on March 28 […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
Wiscnews.com

REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Upcoming Events at Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library offers special activities for spring break week. Reedsburg Public Library’s Youth Services spring schedule begins on March 19 with the opening of the online “Spring into Reading” challenge for all ages. If you have not done so already, register on the Beanstack platform at reedsburglibrary.org. Log the books you read to earn virtual badges and work toward the community’s overall spring goal. Completion earns a physical badge/pin to be picked up at the library’s front desk.
REEDSBURG, WI
Daily Local News

Phoenixville Public Library offers free public programs

Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, in-person “Medicare 102” presentation on Monday, March 21, at 7:00 PM. Counselors from PA-MEDI, Pennsylvania’s free Medicare counseling service, will provide information about wellness visits, covered preventative services, inpatient vs. observation status, Medicare Outpatient Observation Notice (MOON), equipment covered by Medicare Part B, diabetic supplies, fraud, and more. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/medicare102 or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library activities

From April 1-30, adults can pick up a free Grab & Go craft kit from any of the nine Marathon County Public Library locations. The kit will contain supplies for making a spring-inspired thimble bouquet pendant. Free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7230. Young writers between...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
BET

Biden Administration Announces $500 Million Program to Improve K-12 School Buildings

The White House is looking to improve school buildings for the youngest Americans. The new Biden-Harris Action Plan for Building Better School Infrastructure in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy has announced a $500 million grant program for K-12 public school energy upgrades. The program is designed to help deliver cleaner and healthier classrooms, libraries, cafeterias, playgrounds, and gyms to the more than three million teachers and 50 million students in US schools.
EDUCATION
WRTV

WRTV

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy