ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Can’t Do a Glute Bridge? Here’s What Your Body’s Trying to Tell You

By Richard Adefioye
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e9Rn7_0f4UdW0k00
You need a strong core and glutes to make the glute bridge work for you. Image Credit: Westend61/Westend61/GettyImages

If you're serious about strengthening your glutes and back, you'll want to include glute bridges in your exercise rotation. The glute bridge — in which you lie on your back, plant both feet on the ground and lift your butt and back — seems simple enough, but this isn't always the case.

"Glute bridges look easy, but may not be for everyone," Ryan Ernsbarger, a certified personal trainer at Zenmaster Wellness, tells LIVESTRONG.com. "Even those that can perform the exercise could potentially be performing it improperly."

Core strength, glute strength and hip mobility are key components to doing this move correctly, Ernsbarger says. And Bill Daniels, certified personal trainer and owner at Beyond Fitness Online, adds, "Excessive tightness in the quadriceps and hip flexors, as well as lower back weakness," can make glute bridges a struggle.

But here's the good news: With the right exercises, you can fix these issues, build strength and start doing glute bridges successfully. Here are the most common challenges that make glute bridges hard and how you can fix them.

Your core muscles include those around your midsection, including the rectus abdominis (six-pack muscles), obliques (at your sides) and lower back muscles, among others. "Your core stabilizes your body as you perform the glute bridge," Ernsbarger says.

Daniels added that your lower back muscles are particularly important, as they provide stability and mobility to your lumbar spine as you attempt the glute bridge. Other signs your core strength is limiting you ability to do a glute bridge? Poor posture and lower back pain.

1. Plank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JURal_0f4UdW0k00

Sets 3

Time 30 Sec

Region Core

  1. Lie down on your stomach.
  2. Lift your body onto your forearms and toes, or forearms and knees (for ease).
  3. Hold your body in a straight line with a neutral spine and neck.
  4. Aim to start with 10 seconds and progress to 30 seconds.

2. Dead Bug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cp58E_0f4UdW0k00

Sets 3

Reps 10

Region Core

  1. Lie down on your back with your hands extended up toward the ceiling and perpendicular to the floor and legs up at a 90-degree angle between your thighs and calves.
  2. Brace your core as you lower your left leg and extend your right arm.
  3. Return to the starting position and alternate to using the left arm and right leg.

It may seem like a catch-22 but in order to strengthen your glutes by doing a glute bridge, you need to have strong glutes. "The core and hamstrings also assist in the exercise, but the glutes do the heavy lifting," Ernsbarger says.

And according to Daniels, if you have weak glutes, you'll probably have a hard time performing extension movements without a lot of effort. For instance, when you pick up something a little heavy from the floor, you might find it a little difficult to get back up.

Glute exercises — like the ones below recommended by Ernsbarger and Daniels — level up your glute strength to make glute bridges easier.

1. Lunge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6TbB_0f4UdW0k00

Sets 4

Reps 10

Region Lower Body

  1. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.
  2. Step forward on your right leg, bending both knees to 90 degrees.
  3. Engage your glutes as you push off the right foot to return to the starting position.
  4. Do the same number of reps on each leg.

2. Squat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCP3e_0f4UdW0k00

Sets 4

Reps 10

Region Lower Body

  1. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart (or slightly wider).
  2. Initiate the movement by shifting your hips back and bending your knees simultaneously.
  3. Keep an upright torso throughout the movement and descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor (or however far your mobility allows).
  4. Stand back up.

3. Romanian Deadlift

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HczoA_0f4UdW0k00

Sets 10

Reps 4

Region Lower Body

  1. Grab a dumbbell and hold it with both hands. Or you can hold one dumbbell in each hand.
  2. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.
  3. Maintain a tall spine as you push your hips straight back, shifting your weight into your heels.Be sure not to round your spine while you do this.
  4. From there, squeeze your glutes and return to standing.

Glute bridge depends greatly on your hip mobility, and the hip flexors — a muscle group in front of your hip that helps to flex your legs toward your body — play a huge role in this.

Unfortunately, the hip flexors "tend to be very tight on a lot of people because the average American spends so much time sitting," Daniels says. If you're trying to pull off a glute bridge, tight hip flexors can make things difficult, as the top of the move requires a full hip extension.

"To fix this, you need to learn to relax the hip flexors and let them stretch," Daniels says. Luckily, many static and dynamic stretches can help to do that. Below are a few of them.

1. Kneeling Glute Activation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wrxxc_0f4UdW0k00

Sets 3

Reps 8

Region Lower Body

  1. Kneel and sit back onto your heels with your feet underneath your glutes while maintaining an upright torso.
  2. Use your glutes to drive yourself forward to the full kneeling position.
  3. Squeeze at the top position for one second.
  4. Lower back down to the start.

2. Butterfly Stretch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STeG3_0f4UdW0k00

Sets 3

Time 20 Sec

Region Lower Body

  1. Sit down on your butt with your feet out in front of you.
  2. Pull your feet in toward your hips, the soles of your feet touching in the middle in front of you.
  3. If it feels good, pull your feet closer to your hips for a deeper stretch or fold your torso over your feet.
  4. Return to upright with legs extended to relieve tension.

3. Kneeling Hip Flexor Stretch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18v7GR_0f4UdW0k00

Sets 2

Reps 10

Region Lower Body

  1. Get into a half-kneeling position with both legs bent to 90 degrees.
  2. Stay tall through the spine as you tuck your tailbone under and begin shifting your weight to the front leg, squeezing your glutes
  3. Shift the weight back to the knee on the ground.
  4. Continue gently rocking back and forth.

Tip

If this stretch hurts your knee that's on the ground, put a folded towel, blanket or cushion underneath it. Also: Think about balancing just about your knee, rather than directly on the kneecap.

Comments / 1

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

3 Things Diabetes Doctors Do Every Day for Healthy Blood Sugar

Diabetes affects your body's ability to use glucose, aka sugar. That's why, if you have the condition — or its precursor, prediabetes — it's important to keep your blood sugar levels in check to avoid complications. Watching your diet, getting regular exercise and sticking to your medication routine...
HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

The One Snack a Dietitian Wants You to Eat Every Day for Longevity

While picking on potato chips doesn't deliver much in the way of nutrients, choosing the right kind of snack can positively affect your health today ​and​ in the future. Yep, if you're strategic about your snack choice, these itty-bitty in-between bites boast big benefits, like helping to fight off harmful free radicals and prevent serious diseases. One snack option offers all this and more. We're talking about nuts, folks.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Type of Protein You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Muscle Tone Over 50, According To Experts

As we age, our muscle mass gets lower with each year, making physical exercises a lot more difficult than they might have been in our youth. With that said, it’s important to promote healthy muscles with the right diet— and eating protein every day is a vital part of that. We checked in with Jakob Roze, CSCS, certified personal trainer and CEO and founder of RozeFit, Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified nutritionist, and Chad Blair, fitness director at BIÂN to learn about protein-rich breakfast ideas that support muscle health over 50.
WORKOUTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Daniels
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Exercise You Should Never Do If You Have High Blood Pressure–It’s So Dangerous!

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition where your blood pumps through your blood vessels with too much force. While your blood needs a level of this pressure to efficiently move through your body, when it becomes too intense, it can do significant damage on your veins and arteries. “In the US, 47% of the population is diagnosed with hypertension (meaning likely more have it but are yet diagnosed),” Says Dr. Rand McClain, Chief Medical Officer of LCR Health. While uncontrollable things like genetics can increase your risk, your lifestyle can play a role—things like lack of exercise, poor nutrition, excess alcohol consumption, and tobacco use can significantly increase your risk.
FITNESS
boxrox.com

How to Lose Belly Fat Effectively (Gone in 4 Steps)

Learn how to lose belly fat effectively with these helpful tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you want to see how to lose stubborn belly fat and get rid of it once and for all, then this is a video that you don’t want to miss. Here I’m going to ask you 4 tough but important questions that you will need to answer honestly. When you do however, I can promise you that you will lose your belly fat for good and never have to worry about it coming back again.”
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lower Body#Hips#Hip Flexors#Zenmaster Wellness#Beyond Fitness Online
shefinds

Experts Say To Avoid This Shampoo At All Costs—It Can Lead To Hair Fallout!

Hair loss and thinning can be caused by the natural effects of aging, the ways and (tight styles) we might wear our hair, stress and an unhealthy diet. If you’re experiencing hair fallout, it is vital to visit your dermatologist for personalized suggestions and treatments, but in the meantime, knowing what common shampoo ingredients might exacerbate these conditions could be helpful to keep in mind.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Dietitians Say This Is The One Spice You Should Put On Literally Everything To Flush Belly Bloat

While no spice is the ultimate magic cure for everyone when it comes to bloating, many people find turmeric can provide relief when experiencing indigestion. Turmeric, a flowering plant, Curcuma longa, of the ginger family, is a versatile spice that can add flavor to practically everything— including other anti-bloating foods like roasted veggies, rice, soups, etc. and drinks like tea or coffee. We checked in with digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert Dr. M. Kara, creator of KaraMD, and registered dietitian Michelle Hawksworth at Muscle and Brawn to learn more about how turmeric can reduce inflammation in the gut, which frequent bloating is a sign of.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One Type Of Yogurt You Should Never Be Eating For Weight Loss—It’s So High In Sugar!

Yogurt is an excellent source of protein and a filling snack or lunch option to help increase satiety and promote healthy and sustainable weight loss. However, not all yogurt is created equal, and while Greek yogurt is perhaps the best option for optimizing your diet and fueling your muscles, there are other yogurt options that are significantly less beneficial to your overall health.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Wake Up With Less Dark Circles & Puffiness

Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, and can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness. We asked Dawn Del Russo, a beauty and lifestyle expert and founder of BellaDawn, what you should be adding to your nighttime routine to wake up with bright, clear under eyes.
LIFESTYLE
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy