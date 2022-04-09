ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Gallery – Belle Isle Library ribbon-cutting and opening

By Brett Dickerson - Editor
Oklahoma City Free Press
Oklahoma City Free Press
 2 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY ( Free Press ) — Friday, kids, parents, grandparents and long-term fans of the Belle Isle Library branch of the Metropolitan Library System (MLS) gathered to celebrate the opening and get a first look at the significant upgrades and architectural expansion.

Leaders in the MLS spoke about the significance of the improved branch at N.W. Expressway and N. Villa Ave on the near northwest of Oklahoma City.

Mayor David Holt referenced his own use of the library when he was a kid and was visibly eager to see it open.

Ward 2 City Councilor James Cooper, normally a commuting cyclist, braved the strong north wind to ride from his home in The Paseo all the way to the location before speaking about the significance of the location.

