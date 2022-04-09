OKLAHOMA CITY ( Free Press ) — Friday, kids, parents, grandparents and long-term fans of the Belle Isle Library branch of the Metropolitan Library System (MLS) gathered to celebrate the opening and get a first look at the significant upgrades and architectural expansion.

Leaders in the MLS spoke about the significance of the improved branch at N.W. Expressway and N. Villa Ave on the near northwest of Oklahoma City.

Mayor David Holt referenced his own use of the library when he was a kid and was visibly eager to see it open.

Donate to Oklahoma City Free Press

Ward 2 City Councilor James Cooper, normally a commuting cyclist, braved the strong north wind to ride from his home in The Paseo all the way to the location before speaking about the significance of the location.

Click/tap on any of these photos to bring up full-size versions in a slider. (credit: BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

Last Updated April 9, 2022, 12:56 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

The post Gallery – Belle Isle Library ribbon-cutting and opening appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .