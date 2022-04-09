ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

In the Workshop: How to clean a MIG welding torch

By Josh Welton
thefabricator.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleanliness is next to godliness when it comes to welding. And that's especially true with keeping your welding torching always humming like new. In the first video of my new "In the Workshop"...

www.thefabricator.com

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Post

How to clean oven racks

When it comes to cleaning your home, tackling the kitchen is an oft-dreaded chore for many people, especially when it comes to cleaning your oven. It’s easy to brush it off and put it off until later when you’re busy cooking and the oven is too hot to clean at the moment, anyway. But after a while, your oven racks will likely be piled with grime that you know you won’t want to ignore, especially as you continue to use them.
SHOPPING
marthastewart.com

How to Clean Outlet Wall Plates

Whether you are getting ready to give your house a deep clean or simply tending to a few neglected areas, disinfecting your electrical outlet covers should be on your homekeeping list. According to Chris Janiak, a Hippo Home Care expert, these hotspots can be petri dishes for germs from dirty hands; dust, debris, and fingerprints are also regularly found on their surfaces. Washing these covers, however, can be dangerous if you don't take the necessary precautions. Ahead, discover how to (carefully) restore these light switch plates to their original glory, courtesy of Janiak.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Reader's Digest

How to Clean Your Baseboards Quickly and Easily

When you’re expecting guests, your mind scrolls through the litany of things you need to clean (like, super quickly). And then there are things that you totally forget about until moments before guests walk in. Ahem, cleaning baseboards. Cue the panic: How did they get so dirty? When was...
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

Control Summer Wasps by Eliminating the Queen in the Spring

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Nobody likes being stung by a wasp. Their presence during the summer...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welding#Mig#Torch#Cleanliness
Jersey Shore Online

Workshop Teaches Residents How To Go Green

HOWELL – Several Howell Township residents gathered together at Echo Lake to learn the wonders of composting and how it will not only benefit themselves, but how it can help the environment. The Howell Township Green Team hosted a “Backyard Composting Workshop” at the Echo Lake Pavilion, inviting those...
HOWELL, NJ
GreenMatters

Tips on Getting Rid of Household Pests (Safely)

Although warm weather is nice, spring and summer also mean the emergence of various bugs and other pests who have been hibernating all winter. If you're not careful, you could find your home welcoming unwanted visitors — and if they're not taken care of quickly and effectively, you could have an infestation on your hands.
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

10 Woodworking Stationary Power Tools

With this collection of stationary power tools you could complete just about any woodworking project and get pro-quality results. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Instagram
KGUN 9

Get this sturdy backyard greenhouse on sale for less than $80 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’re an avid gardener, or even just beginning, and wish...
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Clean All the Nooks and Crannies With This Rechargeable Compressed Air Duster for $56

Do you have a dust dilemma causing your computer to overheat? Or crumbs in the keyboard? Life happens, but this handheld, rechargeable electric air duster is perfect for blowing away the dust and debris that collects around keyboards, computers, electronics, cars components, video game consoles and more. It's also cordless, lightweight and ultra-portable, with a detachable nozzle that can be stored in the body for easy transport in the car, to the office and beyond. You can grab the Dorobeen cordless air duster for just $56 at Amazon right now, a 25% savings.
ELECTRONICS
Sourcing Journal

Inclusive Design, Nostalgia and Wellness Lead Fashion Snoops Home Trends

Click here to read the full article. As the world continues to evolve and adapt to post-pandemic life, societal and cultural shifts impact multiple facets of life, including how consumers fill their homes. And those shifts inform many of the trends shaping the home furnishings space. At the recent High Point Market, Jaye Mize, VP and creative director for home at trend forecaster Fashion Snoops, gave insight into some of those trends not only impacting the home goods industry now, but for years to come. One of the biggest trends Mize touched on was the desire to create a sanctuary in the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Athens News

Wet Felting Workshop for Ages 5-8

A great Spring workshop for kids! Participants will learn the process of wet felting, or creating shapes in wool using soap and water. They’ll create a bird, fish or imaginary animal, complete with a habitat and eggs for springtime. We’ll add feathers and other embellishments to make a fun and fuzzy animal friend.
KIDS
Sandusky Register

The basics of container gardening

Gardening is a rewarding hobby that has been linked to health benefits like reduced stress and improved mental well-being. Gardening also can lead to an inviting home landscape full of attractive blooms and/or delicious foods. Backyard gardens have long been planted after clearing a plot of land, tilling and amending...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy