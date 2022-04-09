ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils' Miles Wood, Jonas Siegenthaler out for the season

By Brian La Rose
Pro Hockey Rumors
 2 days ago
New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood played in only three contests this season. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Devils will be without a pair of regulars for the final few weeks as the team announced that winger Miles Wood and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler have been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Wood has missed the majority of the year after undergoing hip surgery following an injury that he suffered in the preseason. He made his season debut two weeks ago against Montreal and got into two more games after that while spending some time as a healthy scratch as a precautionary measure. It appears they’re erring on the side of caution with this decision, as the Devils are merely playing out the stretch so there’s no need to risk anything. Unfortunately for the 26-year-old, he’ll now enter restricted free agency for the final time this summer with not much of a platform year to work off of; he’ll be owed a qualifying offer of $3.5M, which is a high price to pay for someone who maxed out at 25 points in a single season over his current four-year deal.

As for Siegenthaler, his season comes to an end due to a broken hand. His first full campaign with New Jersey has been a successful one as he has logged more than 20 minutes a game while playing in all but one contest so far. After being a reserve defender for most of his NHL tenure to this point, this has been a nice turnaround for him. Siegenthaler would be a strong candidate to play for Switzerland at next month’s World Championships if he is able to recover by then; that tournament begins a little more than a month from now on May 13.

Related
Lightning re-acquire former first-round pick Riley Nash

The Tampa Bay Lightning have brought back forward Riley Nash from the Arizona Coyotes via trade in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Monday. Tampa Bay lost Nash on waivers to the Coyotes earlier in the season. Nash, after clearing waivers, will report to the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch.
NHL
NHL general managers could discuss closing LTIR playoff 'loophole'

Next week holds in store an NHL general managers’ meeting in Manalapan, Florida, and Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports that the agenda may include a discussion around altering the long-term injured reserve “loophole” used by teams to build legal, but non-salary-cap-compliant rosters for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHL
Hurricanes acquire Max Domi in trade with Blue Jackets

The Carolina Hurricanes were able to make a last-second addition, acquiring Max Domi from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a complicated three-team trade just ahead of today’s deadline. The Florida Panthers are playing salary broker, retaining some of Domi’s remaining contract in order for him to fit into the Hurricanes cap situation. The deal will look like this:
NHL
Report: Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun was 'disappointed' he wasn't traded

While many may have expected Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun to be among the bigger names moved on trade-deadline day, that did not happen. Chychrun remained a Coyote, and he will likely re-enter the trade conversation after this season concludes and the offseason enters full swing. Teams typically prefer to make more significant trades in the offseason, because the market for the player being shopped is generally larger. Fewer teams are willing to take a sledgehammer to their roster to be able to pay the price for a significant player when they are in the middle of their season, so it makes sense that Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong would wait until this summer to sell his biggest trade asset. But despite that strategy making sense, it may not have been the preferred route for all parties involved. According to Craig Morgan of PHNX.com (subscription required) Chychrun “welcomed” the idea of being traded to another club at the deadline and was “disappointed” that no deal was eventually reached.
NHL
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty suffers setback, Brett Howden avoids serious injury

The Vegas Golden Knights have been ravaged by injury this season and now find themselves at risk of missing the playoffs entirely. One hope they had for the near future was Max Pacioretty, who appeared to be closing in on a return from his latest issue. Not anymore, as Pacioretty suffered a setback according to head coach Peter DeBoer, who spoke with reporters including Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
NHL
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
Coyotes officially sign prospect Jack McBain following trade from Wild

Though it was clear a deal was coming immediately after they acquired him from the Minnesota Wild, Jack McBain’s entry-level contract has been officially announced by the Arizona Coyotes. While the team did not release specific information on the deal, CapFriendly reported earlier this week that it will start in 2021-22 and carry an NHL cap hit of $883,750.
NHL
Avalanche send Bowen Byram to AHL on conditioning stint

In what must come as great news for Colorado Avalanche fans, 2019 fourth overall pick Bowen Byram looks set to return to the ice. The Avalanche have announced that they are sending Byram to the AHL’s Colorado Eagles for a conditioning stint. This is Byram’s third attempt this season to get past the concussion issues that have thus far plagued his professional career. Given Byram’s health struggles since he was drafted, it seems like this is a positive development not only for Byram and the Avalanche but also for hockey as a whole.
NHL
Wild’s Kaprizov & Spurgeon Tie Franchise Records in Win Over Kings

The Minnesota Wild took on the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday (April 10) and once again started the game down early. The Kings scored a shorthanded goal and followed that up with two more goals to take a commanding 3-0 lead before the 11-minute mark of the first period. The Wild looked to be nearly out of the game but they fought back with back-to-back goals late in the period to get back within one.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sabres defenseman Colin Miller enters COVID protocol

While COVID-related absences have slowed down significantly since last season and earlier this season, they are not totally a thing of the past just yet. The Buffalo Sabres have announced that defenseman Colin Miller has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and will be out for the foreseeable future. The Sabres are set to take on the New York Rangers on Sunday night, so Miller will obviously be unable to play in that game as the Sabres might have originally planned.
NHL
Senators winger Tyler Ennis out for the season after taking hard hit

Ottawa Senators winger Tyler Ennis is out for the rest of the season, per Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun. This comes after Ennis was forced out of Sunday’s win over the Detroit Red Wings after taking a hard hit along the boards. The Senators are 27th in the NHL with a 25-37-6 record and are playing for pride more than anything else this season, so losing Ennis is not a major issue for the team, but it is an unfortunate development for a squad that values everything he brings on and off the ice.
NHL
Toronto places Ondrej Kase on LTIR, makes three emergency recalls

After losing three starters in Tuesday night’s game against the rival Boston Bruins, the Toronto Maple Leafs were left with little choice but to tweak their roster. Up against the salary cap and managing a number of injuries, Toronto has opted to move forward Ondrej Kase to the Long-Term Injured Reserve, CapFriendly reports.
NHL
Bruins' Taylor Hall avoids suspension, earns $5K fine for punching Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin

The Boston Bruins will not be losing Taylor Hall for any length of time after his punch on Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin Tuesday night. Though Lyubushkin left the game with an injury and did not return, Hall has been issued a $5,000 fine — the maximum amount under the current CBA — instead of any further supplementary discipline. Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators won’t lose star rookie Tanner Jeannot, either, as he was given a $2,000 fine for kneeing Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.
NHL
New York Rangers lineup vs Senators includes Kakko and Rooney

The New York Rangers lineup will finally get two key players back as both Kaapo Kakko and Kevin Rooney will return against the Senators on Saturday. Based off of Friday’s practice lines, Kakko will be on the right wing of the third line centered by Barclay Goodrow with Alexis Lafreniere on the opposite flank.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Flyers' Ryan Ellis out rest of season

The Philadelphia Flyers received less than 100 minutes of ice time from Ryan Ellis this season. The veteran defenseman has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher told reporters including Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic. Though he still wouldn’t reveal details on the injury, Fletcher noted that they are still making a decision on whether Ellis needs surgery.
NHL
Kraken recall Victor Rask from AHL

One of the last trades to come through NHL Central Registry before Monday’s deadline was a curious one between the Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken. The Kraken would receive Victor Rask, while the Wild would essentially receive nothing in return, listing only future considerations. Minnesota was also retaining half of Rask’s contract, which made it seem more like trying to give the veteran forward a fresh start with another NHL franchise than anything else.
NHL
Golden Knights netminder Robin Lehner close to returning

During his media availability on Friday, Vegas Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer revealed that netminder Robin Lehner is medically cleared to play after he was activated from injured reserve on March 30. While DeBoer defines Lehner as “capable of playing,” he said that the goaltender needs more time and practice before returning as the team’s starter.
NHL
Matthews scores 57th and 58th, Maple Leafs top Canadiens 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 57th and 58th goals 27 seconds apart in the first period to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night. Toronto wrapped up a playoff spot for the sixth straight straight season and hit 100 points...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

