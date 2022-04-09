ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Challenge Cup highlights: Catalans Dragons 20-36 St Helens

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree tries in six minutes help Challenge Cup...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Women's Six Nations: England ease past Wales in front of record crowd

England continued their winning run in this year's Six Nations with a 58-5 victory over Wales in front of a record crowd at Kingsholm. Lark Davies and Jess Breach both scored two tries each while Sarah Bern, Alex Matthews, Shaunagh Brown, Emily Scarratt and Sarah Hunter also crossed the line.
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Daily Mail

England women's captain Leah Williamson admits she is wary of ‘serious contender’ Northern Ireland ahead of World Cup qualifier at sold-out Windsor Park

England women captain Leah Williamson insists they are not taking Northern Ireland for granted ahead of their World Cup qualifier in Belfast on Tuesday night. The Lionesses, who beat North Macedonia 10-0 last week, have hit 63 goals in seven qualifying games and are yet to concede. But Williamson is...
SPORTS
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Scotland 8-28 France - visitors keep pace with England

Tries: Sansus 2, Tremouliere, Hermet Cons: Tremouliere 4. Unbeaten France kept pace with England at the Women's Six Nations summit by dispatching battling hosts Scotland. Laure Sansus scored a first-half double, including a stunning solo try, with Jessy Tremouliere and Gaelle Hermet crossing to earn a bonus point in a ruthless four-minute period.
WORLD
BBC

Will Haydon-Wood: Wasps sign Newcastle Falcons fly-half for 2022-23 season

Wasps have signed fly-half Will Haydon-Wood from Premiership rivals Newcastle Falcons for the 2022-23 campaign. The 21-year-old has scored 65 points in 13 appearances for the Falcons so far this season. An England Under-20 international, Haydon-Wood made his Premiership debut against Exeter Chiefs in May 2021. "We have been wanting...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Challenge Cup#Catalans Dragons#Cup Holders
BBC

Cornwall impress RFL boss Ralph Rimmer despite heavy home debut loss

Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer says he was impressed with Cornwall's first home game. Almost 1,500 fans attended Penryn's Memorial Ground to see the first professional rugby league game played in the county as the hosts lost 60-14 to Midlands Hurricanes in League One. The loss came a...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Harry Sykes: Drowned rugby player left behind by team - inquest told

A teenager who drowned in a lake while on a rugby trip to France was not reported missing until his team got back to their hotel, an inquest heard. Harry Sykes, 16, from Bradford was on a trip with the Halifax Elite Rugby Academy when he died while swimming in a lake near Carcassonne.
SPORTS
Reuters

UEFA orders partial closure of Atletico stadium for Man City clash

April 11 (Reuters) - UEFA on Monday ordered the partial closure of Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday over the "discriminatory behaviour" of their supporters. Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute goal earned City a 1-0 win at home in...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy