Martínez wins Basque Country Tour

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano’s winless streak in the Spanish league reached 12 matches after a 1-1 draw at home against Valencia on Monday. Valencia opened the scoring through Carlos Soler in the 57th minute and the hosts equalized thanks to Sergi Guardiola in the 83rd at Vallecas Stadium.
BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Marko Arnautović could have had a hat trick but for the crossbar as Bologna beat relegation-threatened Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A on Monday. Bologna broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when Aaron Hickey crossed for Mitchell Dijks at the back post and he knocked it down for Arnautović to bundle over the line from point-blank range.
Floyd Diaz got the first stoppage of his early career. The well-regarded 18-year-old upstart dug a hard right hand to the solar plexus of Blake Quintana in the fourth round of their six-round bantamweight. Quintana, grimacing as he kneeled on the canvas, was eventually counted out by referee Sharon Sands.
CARSON, Calif. -- The in-demand tickets for Saturday's El Trafico may have read "LA Galaxy vs. LAFC" in bold text, but realistically, most of the capacity crowd at Dignity Health Sports Park were there to watch the main draw: Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez vs. Carlos Vela. One can imagine an old-timey...
