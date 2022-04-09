ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Martínez wins Basque Country Tour

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

MADRID (AP) — Daniel Martínez of Colombia won the six-day Basque Country Tour after he snatched the lead from Remco Evenepoel on Saturday’s final stage. Evenepoel...

WTOP

Rayo’s winless run extended after draw with Valencia in Liga

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano’s winless streak in the Spanish league reached 12 matches after a 1-1 draw at home against Valencia on Monday. Valencia opened the scoring through Carlos Soler in the 57th minute and the hosts equalized thanks to Sergi Guardiola in the 83rd at Vallecas Stadium.
SOCCER
WTOP

Arnautović nets 2 as Bologna beats Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Marko Arnautović could have had a hat trick but for the crossbar as Bologna beat relegation-threatened Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A on Monday. Bologna broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when Aaron Hickey crossed for Mitchell Dijks at the back post and he knocked it down for Arnautović to bundle over the line from point-blank range.
SOCCER

