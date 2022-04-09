ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are your Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for March 25 through April 3

By Frank Piscani, Pocono Record
Congratulations to the Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for March 25 through April 3, Pocono Mountain East's Tierney McCarroll and Stroudsburg's Brayden Sweppenhiser!

McCarroll's track and field season started with wins in the javelin and long jump, plus a fourth-place finish in the triple jump, against Stroudsburg. McCarroll's 111-06 in the javelin leads all of District 11.

Sweppenhiser led a crop of Pocono Sluggers as he went 5-10 (.500) and walked four times to help Stroudsburg get off to a 2-2 start. The Mounties junior hit a double and two triples on his way to scoring four runs and totaling six RBIs.

Winter finale:Pocono swimmer brings home state medal as the lone Monroe County PIAA medalist this winter

Every Monday, the Pocono Record will publish Athletes of the Week polls online. The polls will run from Monday at 5 p.m. until Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Voting is restricted to once hourly.

To nominate a student-athlete for next week's poll, email Pocono Record sports reporter Frank Piscani at fpiscani@gannett.com with the athlete's name and relevant statistics or results. Featured athletes are otherwise chosen based on results provided by coaches.

