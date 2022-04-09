ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelenskyy

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Caroline Vakil
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmWpQ_0f4UaVJ400

( The Hill ) – U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met face-to-face with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, a surprise visit that marks the latest show of solidarity with the former Soviet state as it continues efforts to beat back a Russian invasion.

Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of the office of the president of Ukraine, confirmed on Facebook that Zelenskyy and Johnson met.

“Right now, Boris Johnson’s visit to Kyiv began with a tete-a-tete meeting with President Zelenskyy,” Sybiha wrote. “Great Britain is a leader in Ukraine’s defense support. Leader in the anti-war coalition. Leader in sanctions against the Russian aggressor.”

YouTube blocks Russian Parliament’s channel

In his own post to the social media outlet, Zelenskyy said that Johnson is “one of the most principled opponents of the Russian invasion” and a “leader in sanctions pressure.”

A Downing Street spokesperson told The Washington Post that the British leader traveled to Ukraine to show “solidarity with the Ukrainian people.”

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehemmer also met with Zelenskyy on Saturday, according to the Ukrainian leader.

“Discussed with Karl Nehammer strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia, supporting the energy, oil embargo on the aggressor, our EU membership. The world must do everything it can to stop war. We appreciate Austria’s support on this journey,” Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook , in a post showing the two at a press conference together.

“Thank you for the open and honest conversation and the friendly welcome in Kyiv @ZelenskyyUa,” Nehemmer said on Twitter . “Austria knows what the Ukrainian people are currently suffering. We will help where we can to alleviate humanitarian suffering and end this war.”

European Union, Italy to resume diplomatic operations in Kyiv

The arrival of the British and Austrian leaders comes one day after several other European leaders came to meet with Zelenskyy.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell Fontelles both met with the Ukrainian president on Friday.

“Indeed, I started my day today with a visit to Bucha because being in Bucha and seeing what has happened, you can tell that our humanity was shattered in Bucha,” von der Leyen said during a press conference on the day.

“And it is right and just that the world has voted to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.”

The leaders promised to provide an added 500 million euros for the Ukrainian military and start on a sixth wave of sanctions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Details on father causing two children to go missing

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lock Haven officials are releasing new details regarding an incident where a father caused his two children to go missing for two days. According to Lock Haven Police Department, on April 5 around 8:00 p.m., Sean Michael Hendershot Jr. took his two children, ages 6 and 2, out for dinner.   […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Police: 7 years sentence in drug trafficking conspiracy

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the sentencing of a man they say played a role in a methamphetamine and heroin trafficking conspiracy across NEPA. According to the US Attorney John C. Gurganus, Rudolph Ford, 33, of Olyphant, previously pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute between 350-500 grams of crystal methamphetamine and […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to retract claim that Ukraine’s fight against Russia is like Brexit vote

Boris Johnson has refused to withdraw his incendiary claim that Ukraine’s fight for survival against Russia is like the Brexit vote – and insisted Kyiv is not offended.The prime minister was reported to be regretting making the comparison – made in his weekend Tory conference speech – after it was branded “insulting” to the Ukrainian people and “insane”.But his spokesman made clear he was not having “second thoughts”, arguing it is legitimate to categorise both struggles as a “desire for freedom”.The spokesman added: “It’s worth noting that the Ukrainian ambassador was in the audience at the time. He gave...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Ukraine#European Union#Ukrainian#Soviet#Russian Parliament#The Washington Post#British#Austrian#Eu
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Russia
The Independent

Kremlin calls Johnson ‘most active anti-Russian’ as PM tightens vice on Putin

Boris Johnson was accused by the Kremlin of being the most active anti-Russian leader as he announced fresh sanctions and urged a targeting of Vladimir Putin’s gold reserves.Downing Street said the Prime Minister was instead “among the most active anti-Putin leaders” as sought to rally leaders at a Nato summit in Brussels to provide more defensive military support to Ukraine.In a virtual address to the allies on Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for “1% of all your planes, 1% of all your tanks” but it appeared his demand would not be met.Mr Johnson had instead committed a new package...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia 'unleashes chemical weapons on Mariupol': Liz Truss threatens to go after Putin following claims Ukrainian troops were hit by substance dropped from a drone that left them unable to breathe - just as Zelensky warned Moscow plans to use them

Russia is feared to have unleashed chemical weapons on Mariupol after reports Ukrainians were targeted by a toxic agent dropped from a drone, as Liz Truss vowed to hold Putin to account over the potential attack. Unverified reports from the besieged southern port city's Azov regiment said a 'poisonous substance...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ninth Russian colonel killed in Ukraine as Putin’s invasion continues to blunder

A ninth Russian colonel has been killed in Ukraine as Vladimir Putin’s losses continue to pile up since launching his invasion in February.Colonel Alexander Bespalov – who led the 59th Guards Tank Regiment – was given a funeral in the central city of Ozersk on Friday.No details have been given about his death after it was revealed in a now-deleted post on a local messaging board - but the commander’s demise follows the killing of eight other senior officers in the conflict.Ukraine estimates that a further 19,000 rank and file Russian soldiers have been slain, although NATO puts the figure...
MILITARY
WBRE

WBRE

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy