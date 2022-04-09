ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dead at 24

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259Vu4_0f4UaUQL00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning in South Florida after being hit by a vehicle, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, per Haskins’ agent Cedric Saunders.

Many NFL players often congregate in South Florida during the offseason to train together. Haskins appeared to have been in the area with other Steelers teammates for that reason.

NORTH CAROLINA: Catch up on everything happening across your state.

A native of Potomac, Maryland, Haskins was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by his hometown Washington Commanders, then known as the Washington Redskins, after an illustrious college career at The Ohio State University.

Haskins had a record-setting junior season with Ohio State, winning many awards, according to Ohiostatebuckeyes.com including:

  • The 2018 Sammy Baugh Trophy (for being the nation’s top passer)
  • The 2018 Kellen Moore Award (for being the nation’s top quarterback)
  • The 2018 Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year (for being the top quarterback in the Big Ten Conference)
  • The 2018 Chicago Tribune Silver Football (for being the top player in the Big Ten Conference)
  • The 2018 Graham–George Offensive Player of the Year (for being the top offensive player in the Big Ten)
  • The 2018 Big Ten Football Championship Game Most Valuable Player
  • 2018 Heisman Trophy Finalist (for best player in college football)
  • 2018 First Team All-Big Ten
  • 2018 Male Ohio State Athlete of the Year
  • The 2019 Rose Bowl Most Valuable Player

In his lone season as a starter at Ohio State, Haskins had a 13-1 record throwing for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns. Haskins also completed 70% of his passes and only threw eight interceptions for the season.

His career with Ohio State was somewhat prophetic. There is a video taken in May of 2008 of a young Haskins at an Ohio State football camp where he proclaims, “This is awesome, I’m going to college here.”

Haskins also notably beat out future Heisman-winning quarterback, national champion and number one overall pick Joe Burrow for the starting job at Ohio State that season. Burrow would transfer to LSU after losing the battle to Haskins where he won a title before leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in just his second year in the NFL.

Haskins started for two seasons in Washington after being selected with the 15th pick of the draft in 2019.

“We are devastated to hear the news of the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr., he was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality. To say we are heartbroken is an understatement. Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne’s family and all of those who knew him and loved him,” Commanders owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder said in a statement.

Haskins signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in January of 2021, he did not play during the season spending a year backing up a future Pro Football Hall of Famer in Ben Roethlisberger.

“I feel like I can be a starter in this league. I got drafted for that reason. I definitely believe I have the talent to. I just haven’t put it all together yet. And that’s something I have to do this offseason to put myself in position to play. I’ve wanted to be a quarterback my entire life. Being a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers is a dream. I always had great respect for the black and gold. Great respect for Coach (Mike) Tomlin, 15 seasons with no losing season. I want to show him that I want this bad. I want to be a leader. I want to be a guy that people can rely on, on and off the field to be more than just a guy that can throw a ball, talented enough to be in a position where I can execute at a high level and keep the Steelers way,” Haskins said in January.

“We’re excited to see what Dwayne can provide, either from competition, or maybe he evolves as a starter,” Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said in January.

Haskins impressed the Steelers brass enough during his lone season in Pittsburgh for the team to re-sign him to another one-year deal on March 16. Haskins was expected to compete for the starting job with Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph this season.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins, he quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time,” Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement.

Haskins would have turned 25 on May 3.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

