ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Justin Fumando hired as Mater Dei Prep head football coach

By Steven Falk, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufj0u_0f4UaSet00

Former Central Regional High School head football coach Justin Fumando has been hired as Mater Dei Prep's head football coach, Mater Dei Prep principal Debra Serafin said Saturday in an e-mail to the Asbury Park Press.

Fumando, who coached Central from 2016-19, succeeds Taylor Groh, who resigned,  said Rich Buckheit, the athletic director of the Middletown school. .

Mater Dei Prep is not unfamiliar to Fumando, who grew up in Middletown, played high school football at Middletown North under former Lions' head coach Mike Galos and is a 2000 Middletown North graduate.

Groh was the Seraphs' coach in 2021 when the school did not field a varsity team and played just a six-game junior varsity schedule due to low numbers because several players transferred to other schools after Dino Mangiero retired as head coach in February 2021.

Both Fumando and Buckheit said the school plans on playing an eight-game varsity schedule this season and currently has 25 players in the program and hopes with the 2022 freshman class to have 30-plus players in the program.

Related: Mater Dei Prep drops varsity football for 2021: 'A few of the kids decided to go elsewhere'

"We are all on the same page,'' Fumando said. "We are going to treat this program like it is a brand new football program. Once we were on the same page, it was all about was it the right fit for each of the two parties involved. They are the right fit for me at this time and I am for them.''

The school currently has five games scheduled, Fumando said.

Mater Dei Prep will play Patriot Division games against Keansburg, Keyport, Point Pleasant Beach, Lakewood and a nonconference game against Kipp High School in Camden. Kipp opened in the fall of 2020 and will field a varsity team for the first time this fall. Fumando said he hopes Manville is added to the schedule and both he and Buckheit said Mater Dei Prep is in discussions about adding a Thanksgiving week game to the schedule.

Mater Dei Prep, with the aid of transfers from both inside and outside the Shore area, had great success from 2016-2020 under Mangiero, a former National Football League player and Rutgers University star. The Seraphs went 43-10 under Mangiero, including a 12-0 season with the NJSIAA Non-Public Group 2 championship in 2016 - Mangiero's first season. That is the school's only NJSIAA football championship. Mater Dei Prep also advanced to NJSIAA championship games in 2017-19.

Central went 20-18 under Fumando. It went 7-2 in 2016 and 7-3 and qualified for the NJSIAA playoffs in 2017.

Fumando became Central's head coach after a stint as an assistant coach at Manalapan under current Wall High School head coach Ed Gurrieri.  He was an assistant coach at Bayonne in 2020 and at JFK-Iselin under head coach Tarig Holman last season.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Justin Fumando hired as Mater Dei Prep head football coach

Comments / 0

Related
105.7 The Hawk

Baseball – VOTE: Ocean County Sports Medicine Week 1 Player of the Week

Each week during the 2022 high school baseball season, Shore Sports Network will recognize the top performers in each Shore Conference division and give fans a chance to pick the overall winner of the Shore Sports Network Baseball Player of the Week. The nominees include a Player of the Week from each of the six Shore Conference divisions, plus two wild cards who are worthy of consideration as well.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Trentonian

H.S. Baseball Wrap: Robbinsville slips past Somerville

ROBBINSVILLE — Sophomore right-hander Luke Billings went the distance to outpitch Somerville junior hurler Ty Akins, who also threw all seven innings, as the Robbinsville High baseball team defeated the Pioneers, 2-1, Saturday. Jason Gallucci went 2-for-3 to lead the Ravens’ offense, which got runs batted in from Connor...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Trentonian

Steinert baseball shakes off Delbarton

HAMILTON — You don’t have to be Taylor Swift to know that sometimes you have to “Shake It Off.”. Without humming the lyrics, the Steinert High baseball players showed that they knew how important that phrase was over the remainder of the week. After falling to Colonial...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asbury Park, NJ
Football
City
Manville, NJ
City
Middletown, NJ
City
Bayonne, NJ
City
Manalapan Township, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ
Sports
City
Asbury Park, NJ
City
Camden, NJ
City
Keansburg, NJ
Middletown, NJ
Education
Asbury Park, NJ
Education
Middletown, NJ
Sports
City
Keyport, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
NJ.com

No. 8 Steinert over Hightstown - Softball recap

Jayci Conover went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored to lead Steinert, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Hightstown, 14-3, in five innings. Paige Schultz went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored while...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Paramus over Northern Highlands - Baseball recap

Winning pitcher Vincent Cianni allowed two runs on three hits over six innings to lift Paramus to a 9-5 victory over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Cianni, a junior, struck out three and walked six for Paramus 5-1. Nick Avagnano scored three runs as he went 1-for-2 with two walks a RBI and a stolen base. Gabirel Sapiga was 2-for-4 with a walk and a RBI.
PARAMUS, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Mangiero
NJ.com

Barnegat defeats Manchester Township - Softball recap

Jamison Hogan had two hits, two RBI and two doubles as Barnegat defeated Manchester Township 9-6 in Barnegat. Avalyn Leach also had two hits and two RBI with Julianna Cannizzaro adding three hits and an RBI. Charlotte Loutas had three hits as well with A.J. Kappmeier and Michelle Watts adding a two-run single each. Jamison Hogan had six strikeouts.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris over Mendham - Baseball recap

Alex Dias went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored to lead West Morris to a victory at home over Mendham, 8-5. Evan Turner went 4-for-4 with three doubles and a run scored while John Rolli singled twice and drove in three runs for West Morris (5-1), which had 14 hits as a team in the win.
MENDHAM, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Rutgers University#Dei#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Asbury Park Press#Middletown North#Lions
NJ.com

Triton over Gloucester Catholic - Girls lacrosse recap

Rylie Christy scored five goals to lead Triton to a victory at home over Gloucester Catholic, 12-6. Addy McManis finished with four goals while Isabella Angelucci, Brittany Boyle and Skylar Walker added a goal apiece for Triton (2-2). Natalia Barrera scored three goals while Fara Holland, Riley Cannon and Bridget...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Delbarton over Montville - Baseball recap

Chris Accardo and Lenny Kim put together a solid combined performance on the mound to lead Delbarton to a win at home over Montville, 5-2. Accardo struck out six and walked two, allowing five hits and two runs over the first four innings before Kim closed things out with three clean innings for Delbarton, which moves to 3-2 with the win.
MONTVILLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NJ.com

Barnegat over Brick Memorial - Girls lacrosse recap

Calli Dunn racked up seven goals for Barnegat in its 16-11 win against Brick Memorial in Brick. Savia Singh recorded three goals and two assists, Alyson Sojak had three goals and one assist, Samantha Manco registered two of each and Patience Mares logged the other goal for Barnegat (5-0). Emalie Menegus collected four saves in the victory.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Ramapo over Ramsey - Girls lacrosse recap

Lara Palermo racked up four goals and five assists for Ramapo in its 14-3 win against Ramsey in Wyckoff. Caroline Murray recorded a hat trick, Lexi Wolfe and Sophia Cordisco registered two goals apiece, Alex Bachardy managed one goal and two assists, Maddie Heffernan produced one goal and one assist and Vasi Bachardy logged the other goal for Ramapo (1-4). Caroline Hartgers supplied an assist in the victory while Mariana Kelly stopped two shots in net.
RAMSEY, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy