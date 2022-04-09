ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas woman arrested after 'self-induced abortion'

By Ryan King
 2 days ago

P olice arrested a woman in Texas who allegedly performed a "self-induced" abortion .

Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday by the Starr County Sheriff’s Office on murder charges and is behind bars on a $500,000 bond, Texas Public Radio reported. It is unknown how she allegedly terminated her pregnancy.

Herrera "intentionally and knowingly caused the death of an individual by self-induced abortion," a spokesperson for the Starr County Sheriff’s Office told CBS 4 and NBC 23 .

MEDICAL WASTE COMPANY DENIES WORKER GAVE ANTI-ABORTION ACTIVISTS FETAL REMAINS

But others argued the resident of the Lone Star State, which has some of the strictest abortion laws in the country, was being unfairly faulted for a miscarriage.

“This arrest is inhumane. We are demanding the immediate release of Lizelle Herrera," Rockie Gonzalez, the founder of Frontera Fund, a group that supports access to abortion, told the outlet. “What is alleged is that she was in the hospital and had a miscarriage and divulged some information to hospital staff, who then reported her to the police.”

The stage of Herrera's pregnancy was not immediately clear.

Last year, Texas passed the "Heartbeat Act" prohibiting abortions in the state after six weeks of gestation except for medical emergencies. Unlike conventional abortion bans, the Texas law relied on private actors to enforce its provisions through civil lawsuits. States are barred from enforcing such a restrictive measure on abortion due to the precedents set under Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey . The Supreme Court is now mulling a challenge to abortion precedent in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization .

But private enforcement was not explicitly banned in the precedents, and the Supreme Court declined to strike down the law quickly, so it remains in effect, according to the backers of the Texas law, which allows the public to sue those who aid and abed in illegal abortions for a minimum of $10,000 plus court fees.

Although the law does not explicitly grant the public the right to sue women who terminate their pregnancies, its application is a bit murky for women who perform abortions on themselves. It is unclear whether the Texas Heartbeat Act was used in this case or what legal rationale police used for Herrera's arrest.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Texas abortion rates plummeted by about 60% in the first month after the law went into effect, data from the state's Health and Human Services suggested. But the number of Texas women receiving abortions may be much smaller, with the decline estimated at only 10% due to women getting the procedure out of state, according to several studies reviewed by the New York Times .

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office but did not receive a response.

PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
GQMagazine

What Every Guy Needs to Know About the Scary State of Abortion Access Right Now

Abortion is under attack, and its opponents are winning. This summer, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court will rule on the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, and the decision is widely expected to severely curtail or even overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that affirmed a constitutional right to abortion. And Republican-controlled states aren’t waiting until then to enact the strictest anti-abortion legislation in half a century.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Teen Vogue

Idaho Abortion Ban: How It Would Impact Young People

Idaho passed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, making it the first state to pass a law mimicking Texas’ six-week abortion ban while legislatures around the country vote on similar restrictions. On March 14, Idaho passed Senate Bill 1039, which will prevent abortion access after about...
IDAHO STATE
truecrimedaily

Massachusetts father arrested after allegedly impregnating 14-year-old daughter, planned to flee to Puerto Rico

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A Massachusetts man accused of raping and impregnating his teenage daughter was recently arrested in Georgia. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, over the weekend, the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts reached out to the Scorpion Unit with a 14-year-old female victim who was impregnated by her father. The Sheriff’s Office alleges Roque Garcia-Ortiz raped the victim and traveled to Georgia to fly to Puerto Rico, where he has family.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WebMD

Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Providers in Abortion Ban Case

March 14, 2022 -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled against abortion providers in a federal challenge to the state’s abortion ban on Friday, essentially shutting down the last chance to stop the law. The controversial law, which prohibits abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy and has been copied by...
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
