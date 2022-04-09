Oilers Expected to Call Up Dylan Holloway: Where He’ll Fit
By Jim Parsons
The Hockey Writers
2 days ago
Expect the Edmonton Oilers to give Dylan Holloway a look on the main roster here in the next couple of weeks. Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic is reporting that a source close to him advised that the Oilers are seriously thinking about calling Holloway up to play a few games before...
With the Chicago Blackhawks out of the playoff race, it feels like a good time to talk about the offseason. When it comes to free agency, one position where general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson will have to focus his attention is goaltending. Marc-Andre Fleury was traded before the deadline passed, while Kevin Lankinen is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). Thus, there are two spots that may need to be filled in net this summer. With Chicago rebuilding, they likely will not be bringing in too many big-name players this offseason. Yet, there are three UFA goaltenders who Davidson should still consider pursuing heavily. Let’s discuss each of them now.
Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. The team is gearing up for a couple huge games back-to-back against the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines running us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins.
The Pittsburgh Penguins had lost four in a row in regulation. They were finally angry and a bit critical of their performance after their Saturday 6-3 drubbing by the Washington Capitals. It didn’t look good in the first 10 minutes of the third period, either. However, Sidney Crosby set up a Penguins goal and forced overtime against the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena.
The New York Rangers continue to be pleased with development of their first round pick from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Brennan Othmann. After being selected as the Rangers Prospect of the Month for March, he has started April off in strong fashion. Per NYR:. Brennan Othmann is back on...
TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. The Arizona Coyotes will hit the road for a one-game trip and to take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. This will be the Coyotes lone trip to Las Vegas this season, with their last appearance coming almost exactly one year ago on April 11, 2021 (1-0 L). Puck drop at T-Mobile Arena is set for 7 p.m.
Three weeks from Saturday, all eight first-round matchups in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be set. At this point, the Florida Panthers have clinched a spot (and are on their way to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference), while the Nashville Predators are in possession of the first Western Conference wild-card spot. So in theory, the game Saturday night between the two clubs is a potential Stanley Cup Final preview. How likely would this matchup be? Well, thanks to FiveThirtyEight, we have some projections: The Panthers have a 24% shot at reaching the Cup Final, while the Preds' Cup Final chances are 6%.
In this week’s Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, we’ll break down yet another wild week in Montreal. Under interim head coach Martin St. Louis, the Habs, despite multiple injuries, continue to provide entertaining and competitive hockey against the league’s top teams. The season will come to an end soon, leaving general manager Kent Hughes sometime before the NHL Entry Draft to implement his plan.
The Colorado Avalanche made the first of what will be two trips to Rogers Place this month to face the red-hot Edmonton Oilers, who entered the contest 12-2-1 in their last 15 and winners of nine straight at home. In what could be a preview of a possible Western Conference postseason series, both teams were quick out of the gate with fast, aggressive play.
The Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in a shootout thriller on Saturday night at Rogers Place. With the win, Colorado notched its sixth-straight win and extended its point streak to eight games (7-0-1). Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner as well as the Avs' sole regulation strike. After...
After a big 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes, the New York Islanders were hoping to cap off the back-to-back with another big win on the road against one of the league’s best teams. Unfortunately, the Islanders were easily defeated by the St. Louis Blues in the second game with a four-goal second period being the team’s undoing. The 6-1 loss was the second time all season the team lost by five goals, but the defeat is coming at a time when this team can’t afford to drop games.
If you think the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews 2021-22 season is spectacular, you should’ve seen what Rick Vaive was doing 40 years ago. Many younger Maple Leafs’ fans may not know, and several diehard fans would rather forget, but the 1980s were a brutal era for the franchise. It was the most chaotic time under owner Harold Ballard, and Vaive was in the middle of it. The fact he did what he did, a performance that has not been matched until recently by Matthews, is worth remembering and honouring Vaive by retiring his number 22.
The competition between Michigan and Ohio runs deep. The rivalry is largely personified through matchups in college sports between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan. As such, every meeting between the Buckeyes and Wolverines ends up being can’t-miss entertainment. Until now, in hockey, there hasn’t ever really...
This past weekend was Masters Weekend on the east coast, and if we’re looking at the lowest score, Keith Yandle is leading the NHL’s green jacket race with a minus-41. The play of the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers, however, bring us back to the Eastern Conference for this Weekly Lost & Found edition.
Winnipeg five points out of playoff spot with eight games left. The Winnipeg Jets are not interested in any conversation about hope or help when it comes to their precarious position chasing a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. A 4-2 victory at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday moved Winnipeg...
Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs evened their season’s series with the Montreal Canadiens two games to two with a 3-2 win over their long-time arch-rival. The Canadian-based Original Six teams have been going at it for many seasons. In fact, as Maple Leafs’ fans remember so well –...
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Johnny Gaudreau is just one away from becoming the franchise’s sixth ever player to crack the 100-point barrier. In other news, Juuso Valimaki got a brief new shot with the big club after being recalled from the Stockton Heat this past week. He wasn’t alone in that regard either, as Adam Ruzicka was recalled alongside him.
This will be an in-depth look at Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews as the expected leaders in the Hart Memorial Trophy race, with about 10 games remaining in the 2021-22 regular season. The Hart Trophy is given out to the NHL’s most valuable player. This award generally excludes players on teams who don’t make the playoffs since how valuable could the player really be that season to the team if they don’t finish in the top half of the league.
With the college hockey season just about coming to a close and playoffs for juniors beginning soon, some of the Anaheim Ducks’ prospects have been on full display over the past month. That’s likely to continue once playoffs for juniors and the minor leagues begin. Golod Quietly Having...
Matty Beniers has officially signed his entry-level contract and is expected to make his Seattle Kraken debut in the near future. At just 19 years old, the second overall pick from the 2021 Entry Draft already has one of the most impressive resumes of a player who has yet to enter the NHL. Here are some of his achievements.
It was a week that started strong for the Nashville Predators, but one that unfortunately came to a screeching halt. After defeating the Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators, outscoring the two teams 9-4, they dropped back-to-back decisions against the Florida Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins over the weekend. Scavenging five of a possible eight points, the Predators remain in the first wild card spot in the Western Conference, with the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights following close behind with 86 and 84 points, respectively. There are now 10 games left, and it doesn’t appear they will clinch a playoff spot until the end of the regular season. To make matters worse, the teams ahead of them aren’t doing them any favors, as two of the top three teams in the Central Division are on extended winning streaks.
