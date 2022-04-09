National Weather Service Issues Alert Until 2:30 p.m.

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for heavy rain that's headed our way tonight into tomorrow morning. There's concern the storm could lead to localized flooding. LINK: Check The Latest ForecastShowers will start to develop in the late afternoon, then increase tonight into the early morning. Expect lingering rain chances throughout the day Thursday. LINK: Winter Survival GuideTemperatures will be a bit warmer Friday, with highs closer to 60. Stick with the CBS2 Weather Center for the latest forecast and weather alerts.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO