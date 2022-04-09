ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

National Weather Service Issues Alert Until 2:30 p.m.

By editor
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON – The National Weather Service out of Boston has issued a special alert for thunderstorms in metroWest, especially Framingham, Natick & Marlborough until 2:30 p.m. today, April 9....

Turnto10.com

National Weather Service confirms at least 2 tornadoes in Ohio Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) – The National Weather Service has confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in Ohio as storms moved through the state on Wednesday. An EF-0 tornado touched down near Clarksville near the Warren-Clinton County line. The National Weather Service in Wilmington said the tornado was confirmed...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Natick Marlborough#Doppler
cbs17

ALERT DAY: Central NC at level 2 risk of severe weather Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A line of storms is expected to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, and some could become severe. Wednesday is a CBS17 Storm Team Alert Day because nearly all of Central North Carolina is under a slight risk — level 2 out of 5 — for severe weather. The storm system is currently moving through the deep south and has already produced tornadoes and damaging winds.
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain and snow possible tonight

Almost a half-inch of snow could fall tonight, with more rain and snow possible this weekend, the National Weather Service said. Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 52. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Rain and snow are expected after 2 a.m. tonight, with under...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert issued for heavy rain tonight

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for heavy rain that's headed our way tonight into tomorrow morning. There's concern the storm could lead to localized flooding. LINK: Check The Latest ForecastShowers will start to develop in the late afternoon, then increase tonight into the early morning. Expect lingering rain chances throughout the day Thursday. LINK: Winter Survival GuideTemperatures will be a bit warmer Friday, with highs closer to 60. Stick with the CBS2 Weather Center for the latest forecast and weather alerts. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCVB

Suspicious man approaches middle school-aged girls in Massachusetts town of Carlisle

CARLISLE, Mass. — Police in the Massachusetts town of Carlisle are seeking information about a man who suspiciously approached young girls. Dr. Laurie Hunter, superintendent of the Concord-Carlisle Regional School District, said the man approached two middle-school-aged girls on Thursday. Carlisle police said the first incident happened at about...
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Heavy rain leads to multiple crashes across New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heavy rain Friday morning led to several crashes across New Hampshire. At about 6:50 a.m., the Department of Transportation said the right lane of the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover was closed because of a crash. By 7:45 a.m., the crash scene was cleared. >> Traffic Tracking...
MANCHESTER, NH
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
