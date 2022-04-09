ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NU joining list of schools to pay athletes for academic achievement

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
Nebraska is joining a raft of schools in paying its student-athletes for academic performance.

Athletic director Trev Alberts on Saturday announced that the Athletic Department will begin paying college athletes up to $5,980 per year as part of a new "N-Vest" program if they hit certain academic standards.

“We are very proud of our rich history of academic achievement at Nebraska, including leading the nation in Academic All-Americans and ranking among the Big Ten leaders in graduation rates,” Alberts said in a statement. “N-Vest Nebraska will continue our long-standing tradition of supporting Husker student-athletes at the highest level. We look forward to being able to reward our student-athletes financially for their hard work and success in the classroom.”

Schools are able to pay the money to college athletes directly as part of the impact of the NCAA v. Alston U.S. Supreme Court case.

NU estimated that the payments will result in approximately $3 million in additional direct financial support of its college athletes for the 2022-23 academic year.

