Sports world reacts to Dwayne Haskins’ tragic death

Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning at 24 years old after being struck by a dump truck in South Florida, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Haskins was reportedly in the area training with other Steelers players and on his way to the airport when the accident occurred.

A former star at Ohio State, Washington drafted Haskins with the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He played two seasons with the Commanders before joining the Steelers as a backup in 2021. News of Haskins’ death hit those around the NFL and elsewhere hard.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers both on the field an in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

The rest of the sports world shared in remembering Haskins.

The Dept. of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins. We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives. https://t.co/4aEdQ9nQdj

The loss of Dwayne is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process. For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken.

Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family. One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!! pic.twitter.com/lM9Z8LzMhe

Struggling to find the words to express how crushing this news is today. Dwayne had such a positive energetic outlook on life and always treated people with genuine kindness. So Talented and with so much positive ahead in his life. Thoughts and Prayers to the Haskins Family. pic.twitter.com/BsfEYtBOLu

The world lost a great person today. When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last a forever.

Praying for your loved ones. Make sure you tell your loved ones how much you love them. Gone too soon. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #RIPDwayneHaskins pic.twitter.com/Tqh0klTlIl

RIP Dwayne Haskins.. heartbreaking… Prayers to his family & loved ones.

Thank you for everything. I will never forget you and our friendship. You took a shot on me and brought me to Ohio State when I was 19 years old. You treated me like a brother and let me create. This doesn’t feel real typing this right now. RIP DH pic.twitter.com/nB6vEZ4ja0

He loved his family, he loved his teammates, he loved the game and he will be greatly missed. Prayers to the family of Dwayne Haskins.❤️ pic.twitter.com/IoN7nBHga1

Haskins played in 16 games during his two years in Washington, starting 13 of them. He did not enter any games for the Steelers last season.