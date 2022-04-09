America's Beauty Show returns to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont

CHICAGO (CBS) -- America's Beauty Show is back this weekend and it's all about products your stylist will be able to use on you during your next visit.

It takes place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont starting Saturday.

Celebrity stylist and senior vice president of store and service operations for Ultra Beauty, Nick Stenson, showed off three popular styles for textured, curly, and straight hair.

With more than two decades of experience as a stylist, he says there's one mistake people make when styling their hair.

"The biggest mistake people make is rushing through the process," Stenson said. "You see all these celebrities that have this beautiful, polished hair, you see magazine images and you want to look like that. But you can't get it in two minutes."

The convention is for salon professionals only. It opens from 11 a.m. and runs through Monday.

Stylists will see wall-to-wall beauty products and will be able to visit manufacturer exhibits. Guests will also learn about beauty trends and colors for hair and nails along with the newest makeup and skincare products.