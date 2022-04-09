ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

RAW: DC: PRES BIDEN DEPARTS WH FOR DELAWARE

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mwHW_0f4UYI4b00

Biden departs the WH for DE trip

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Obama jokes with 'Vice-President Biden' at White House

Former US President Barack Obama could not help ribbing his old deputy on a return jaunt to the White House. He got a lot of laughs by addressing President Joe Biden as "Vice-President", his title during the eight years of the Obama presidency from 2009-17. Mr Obama joined Mr Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Delaware State
Delaware Elections
Local
Delaware Government
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Rolling Stone

Republicans Found the ‘Election Fraud’… at Their Own Convention

Click here to read the full article. The irony is just too good. Two Republican delegates were caught trying to vote more than once in the county clerk primary at Salt Lake County’s GOP nominating convention, an event where officials touted the party’s “election integrity” efforts. Two men attempted to submit more than one paper ballot into the primary ballot box, according to Salt Lake County GOP Chairman Chris Null. They were caught in the act and then stripped of their delegate titles. “One person took two ballots and stuffed [them] into the container … he ran off,” said Null, according...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
GOLF
Wyoming News

#37. Delaware

- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 3 --- Barratt’s Chapel, Frederica (relatively high risk) --- Logan School House K-834, Kitts Hummock (relatively high risk) --- New Castle County Court House, New Castle (relatively high risk) The New Castle County Court House was built in 1732 and was Delaware’s first courthouse and state capitol. In 1776, Kent, New Castle, and Sussex counties formed the state of Delaware at the courthouse. A larger proportion of Delaware is at risk of coastal flooding than any of the other continental states, besides Louisiana and Florida.
DELAWARE STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy