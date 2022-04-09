RAW: DC: PRES BIDEN DEPARTS WH FOR DELAWARE

Related
Fox News
Mother of Hunter Biden's child provides docs to Delaware investigators, Devine says
An attorney for a woman who had a child out of wedlock with Hunter Biden said she testified before a Wilmington, Del., grand jury litigating a federal tax probe into the 52-year-old first son, New York Post columnist Miranda Devine reported Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." Devine cited reports that...
Washington Examiner
Buzz: Biden obsessed with Delaware, Sen. Thune's prayer family, broccoli beats Bush
Ronald Kessler, the journalist and unofficial historian of the Secret Service who recently revealed the embarrassment women agents feel when Joe Biden swims naked, tells us the president is obsessed with his Delaware home. “What I hear from inside the White House is that Biden's preoccupation continues to be going...
BBC
Obama jokes with 'Vice-President Biden' at White House
Former US President Barack Obama could not help ribbing his old deputy on a return jaunt to the White House. He got a lot of laughs by addressing President Joe Biden as "Vice-President", his title during the eight years of the Obama presidency from 2009-17. Mr Obama joined Mr Biden...
Letter to the editor: Biden presidency is going down the wrong road
I wholeheartedly agree with the writer of the letter "Biden's State of the Union speech was inspiring" (March 8). We should vote Democratic in every election from here on out. It is great to have $4-a-gallon-plus gas prices and going higher, supply chain issues, our arch enemy invading a neighbor, and soaring inflation, just to name a few.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SNAP 2022: Is My State Giving Out Extra Money in April?
SNAP households have received emergency allotments (EA allotments) equal to the maximum benefit for the household size, minus their monthly base benefit, since March of 2020. According to the U.S....
The woman who turned down her share of a $6bn settlement to fight the family behind the opioid crisis
Ellen Isaacs is intent on holding Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family to account – for the deaths of her son and many thousands of others
'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
Naomi Biden, the president's granddaughter, announces plans for White House wedding reception
President Biden's granddaughter will join a short list of people who've had a wedding reception at the White House.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump Says Candidates Rejecting His Election Fraud Claims Have Gone 'Woke'
The former president praised Republicans during a fundraiser last week who have gone "all in" on his unproven claims of voter fraud.
President Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens says Trump "very intent" on bringing her brother down
President Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens said in an interview Monday that she was not looking forward to her brother running for office in 2020 because she believes former President Donald Trump is "intent" on bringing him down. The first sister, a longtime campaign manager and adviser to Mr....
Dozens of Republicans call for Garland to appoint Hunter Biden special counsel
Nearly 100 House Republicans are calling upon Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to handle the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden.
Trump Crowds 'Getting Smaller,' Base 'Shrinking,' Says GOP Strategist
"They don't want to talk about the big lie," Susan Del Percio said Sunday about Republicans wanting to "move on" from the 2020 presidential election.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Republicans Found the ‘Election Fraud’… at Their Own Convention
Click here to read the full article. The irony is just too good. Two Republican delegates were caught trying to vote more than once in the county clerk primary at Salt Lake County’s GOP nominating convention, an event where officials touted the party’s “election integrity” efforts. Two men attempted to submit more than one paper ballot into the primary ballot box, according to Salt Lake County GOP Chairman Chris Null. They were caught in the act and then stripped of their delegate titles. “One person took two ballots and stuffed [them] into the container … he ran off,” said Null, according...
White House deflects Hunter Biden foreign dealing concerns
The White House dismissed questions about whether Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings were creating conflicts of interest as his father, President Joe Biden, deals with China and Russia on the world stage.
Justice Department 'independent' when it comes to Hunter Biden, White House says
President Joe Biden has never spoken with the federal Department of Justice about investigations into his son Hunter Biden or any other family member, and he won't be involved in any investigations as they occur, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Tuesday.
Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC
A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
GOLF・
White House nuptials: Biden granddaughter to wed this fall
WASHINGTON — (AP) — There's going to be a rare wedding reception at the White House this fall when Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden's granddaughter, celebrates her marriage to Peter Neal. The event is scheduled for Nov. 19. Naomi Biden, 28, is a lawyer, and her fiance, Neal,...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls on President Biden to provide more weapons to Ukraine
In a "60 Minutes" interview Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the U.S. to provide more weapons to his country as Russia regroups and possibly prepares for an even bloodier assault in Ukraine. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports.
Hogan: Trump asking Putin for dirt on Hunter Biden is 'worst possible thing you can do'
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan slammed former President Donald Trump's request that Russian President Vladimir Putin turn over information on Hunter Biden's business dealings.
#37. Delaware
- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 3 --- Barratt’s Chapel, Frederica (relatively high risk) --- Logan School House K-834, Kitts Hummock (relatively high risk) --- New Castle County Court House, New Castle (relatively high risk) The New Castle County Court House was built in 1732 and was Delaware’s first courthouse and state capitol. In 1776, Kent, New Castle, and Sussex counties formed the state of Delaware at the courthouse. A larger proportion of Delaware is at risk of coastal flooding than any of the other continental states, besides Louisiana and Florida.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0