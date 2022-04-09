Flood Warning issued for Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 15:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: City of Emporia; Greensville; Southampton; Sussex FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, City of Emporia, Greensville, Southampton and Sussex. * WHEN...Until 615 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 303 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Dahlia, Jarratt, Green Plain, Barley, Grizzard, Emporia Airport, Mason, Lanes Corner, Emporia Reservoir, Gray, Hilda, Yale, Brink, Turners Crossroads, Slates Corner and Lumberton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
