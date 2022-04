April 11, 1940 to December 23, 2021- William 'Bill' Bennett a long time resident of the Sandy area. William "Bill" Bennett a long-time resident of the Sandy area. Growing up in Sandy he spent time as a kid mowing yards, being part of the FFA and spending time at Sandy Baptist chapel. After attending Sandy High School Bill worked at Kochs sawmill. In 1967 Bill and his parents moved to back to Boring. With a big barn and green grass, he started a dairy farm. After marrying his wife Judy and having a daughter Bill started a new job driving school bus for Sandy School district. Mr. Bill as the kids would call him retired after 30 years of driving bus. Joining the Sandy senior center Bill and Judy enjoyed taking trips and sharing stories. He will be missed by all.

