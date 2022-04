Juan Peralta went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and a stolen base, finishing with an RBI and three runs scored to lead Clifton to a win on the road over Fair Lawn, 11-5. Luis Rivera hit a double with two RBI and a run scored while Kyle Vellis went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for Clifton (2-1), which trailed by one before exploding for seven runs in the top of the seventh to swing the momentum and put the game out of reach.

FAIR LAWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO