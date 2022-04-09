ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Service dogs in training take trip to Disneyland

By Erin Myers
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYNF5_0f4UXYum00

Service animals go through several 1000 hours of training before getting certified. On Saturday morning, dozens of service dogs took their training to “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Multiple organizations that train service dogs took the pups to Disneyland for a special training session.

The future service dogs got to ride on a bus to the park, some of them went to Downtown Disney, and others just took public transportation because it was a new experience for many of them.

Guide Dogs America was one of the organizations bringing the dogs to Disneyland. The goal was to help the future service dogs gain experience with public transportation and make sure the dogs are comfortable among crowds and the public.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 9, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
KTLA

2 killed in Gardena shooting

Two people died Friday evening after they were found shot at an apartment complex in Gardena. At 6:50 p.m., Gardena police officers responded to 14831 S. Normandie Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers searched the property and located two people who had just been shot. Police provided first aid until paramedics arrived on […]
GARDENA, CA
countryliving.com

The Top Tips For Traveling With a Dog, According to a Veterinarian

The destination is chosen, the Airbnb is booked, and adventure awaits. It's finally time to travel beyond your daily commute, and everyone's ready for a change of scenery. When planning to travel, many families can't imagine leaving their pet behind (and we can't blame them). Fido's an honorary member of the family too. Whether they woke you up with their barks or brought fleas in the house, those puppy dog eyes make us fall in love all over again. With careful planning, your furry friend can join in on the family fun.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Dogs#Dog#Service Animals#Downtown Disney#Nexstar Media Inc
WEAU-TV 13

Non-profit that trains service dogs are looking for volunteers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For three decades, a Midwest non-profit has worked with prisons to train service dogs. Can Do Canines, non-profit baes out of New Hope, Minnesota, partners with prisons to train service dogs. “It’s a win-win for us. It’s a win-win for the prison system. It’s a...
NEW HOPE, MN
KTEN.com

Basic dog training you can do at home

Like any other relationship, the best dog training is about building trust. Training isn't about control. It's first and foremost about communication and managing the situations a dog is put in. Every cue or command is a conversation between you and your dog. Dogs don’t come into the world knowing how to live within the context of human environments or expectations—they must be taught. And you can (and should!) teach old dogs new tricks.
PETS
pethelpful.com

9 of the Cutest Small Dog Breeds

Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He has been working with dogs for more than 40 years. The votes are in! Discover which small dog breeds take home the title for cutest canine. Of course, "cuteness" is subject to personal opinion, but majority rules. The Cutest Small Dog Breeds. Affenpinscher. Japanese...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Disneyland
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Rescue Flight Helps 21 Dogs — Including Puppies Saved from Slaughterhouse Truck — Find Love

Twenty-one rescue dogs are on their way to getting the happy homes they deserve after a traumatic start to life. According to a press release from Lady Freethinker, the animal rescue nonprofit helped coordinate a rescue flight with the World of Angels Foundation from China to Vancouver, Canada, for the 21 canines. Rescuers saved the dogs from dangerous situations across China, including the dog meat trade and puppy mills, reports Lady Freethinker.
ANIMALS
Fox News

5 puppy training tips no one ever tells you

It’s National Puppy Day — and Americans from coast to coast are celebrating all the fur babies who may or may not be chewing on their furniture at this moment. If your lovable new puppy is prone to having accidents on your living room carpet or jumping on house guests — fear not. Pet expert and puppy trainer Andrea Arden, who is based in New York City, shared with Fox News Digital some helpful (and often unthought of) tips to train your pup to be the perfect canine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

The 10 most popular dog breeds in US: Poodles leap into top 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Labrador retrievers are still tugging hardest on U.S. dog lovers’ heartstrings, but poodles just strutted back into the American Kennel Club’s top five most popular dog breeds for the first time in nearly a quarter-century. The club’s annual popularity rankings come out Tuesday,...
PETS
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Take Daughter to Disneyland with Step-Brothers

Is preferential treatment warranted in blended families?. Divorce is hard on everyone involved. Not only for the couple that separates, but especially for any children who are having to learn to live under new circumstances. It's estimated that over 1,300 new blended families are formed every day in the US.
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy