Tracking Tiger Woods as he tries to make a Saturday move at the Masters

World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler ended day 1 of the 2022 Masters at Augusta National with a robust score that had him among the leaders at three strokes under par. Little did patrons at the Masters know that they were about to witness history at Augusta on the tournament’s second day. Scheffler proceeded to outdo himself, finishing round 2 five shots under par, giving him a five-stroke lead heading into the third round at Augusta. The five-stroke lead puts the world no. 1 in rare Masters company, all but guaranteeing he’ll be slipping on the green jacket, as noted by ESPN.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO