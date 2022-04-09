Nature appreciation and safety event happening in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — An event with the goal to teach people about nature, appreciate wildlife and increase awareness of “wildland-urban interface” is happening in St. Albans.

Debbie Keener says this year’s theme for “Take a Walk on the Wild Side” is “Earth, Wind and Fire.”

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., people can take part in the “Take a Walk on the Wild Side” event. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a Beginner Tree Pruning workshop. Organizers say through this event they hope to “encourage folks to keep leaves away from their homes, gutters, from under outbuildings, and keep an adequate distance from tree lines from homes,” all to decrease the chances of a wild fire.













The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will also have flu shots for anyone six months old or older and COVID-19 vaccines for anyone five years old or older. Anyone under the age of 17 will need to have a parent or guardian accompany them to receive a vaccine.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.