ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

Nature appreciation and safety event happening in St. Albans

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QrFaM_0f4UXJv700

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — An event with the goal to teach people about nature, appreciate wildlife and increase awareness of “wildland-urban interface” is happening in St. Albans.

Debbie Keener says this year’s theme for “Take a Walk on the Wild Side” is “Earth, Wind and Fire.”

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., people can take part in the “Take a Walk on the Wild Side” event. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a Beginner Tree Pruning workshop. Organizers say through this event they hope to “encourage folks to keep leaves away from their homes, gutters, from under outbuildings, and keep an adequate distance from tree lines from homes,” all to decrease the chances of a wild fire.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFvJ7_0f4UXJv700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rmjU_0f4UXJv700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22IzzG_0f4UXJv700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S5iu0_0f4UXJv700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38RDiY_0f4UXJv700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HIR7l_0f4UXJv700
STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will also have flu shots for anyone six months old or older and COVID-19 vaccines for anyone five years old or older. Anyone under the age of 17 will need to have a parent or guardian accompany them to receive a vaccine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Free smoke alarms available for St. Albans residents

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The St. Albans Fire Department has partnered with the American Red Cross to give and install free smoke alarms to residents of St. Albans. They’ve put out the call to the community to help provide and install the smoke alarms. 13 News got to tag along with the St. Albans […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
KGET 17

Happening in Health: Supporting the ADAKC enrichment programs and events

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Janelle Capra, executive director of ADAKC about their new capabilities to manage their transportation and the upcoming Senior Prom. The 4th Annual Heart Never Forgets Senior Prom will be held on Friday, May 20, and is open to all senior citizens in Kern County, not just members of ADAKC.
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Albans, WV
Sports
City
Saint Albans, WV
KELOLAND TV

‘Indians Allowed’ event happening Saturday in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — People are set to take a stand against racism on Saturday in Rapid City after a social media post from an owner threatened to ban Native American people from a hotel property in the city. Harold Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe,...
RAPID CITY, SD
WITN

Family friendly ENC events happening on Saturday

There are a variety of events happening on Saturday for family and friends to enjoy. East Carolina University is hosting it’s 5th annual Storm the Stadium where people can tackle 3,200 steps for a great cause. The event is one of ECU’s most challenging new traditions. Participants can register here and the cost is $25. Waves start every 30 minutes at Dowdy Ficklen Stadium.
NEW BERN, NC
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: More human remains found in Clendenin

UPDATE (1:07 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 17): According to detectives, more human remains were found. “We found some more human remains. We’re still out there searching. At this point I can’t say how much longer we’ll be up here today, or if we’ll have to come back,” Adam Crawford, a detective with the Kanawha County […]
CLENDENIN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ripley PD looking for missing woman

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say that 29-year-old Asheley Marie Wall was last seen in Charleston in August of 2021. She has ties to Jackson and Kanawha Counties of West Virginia and to New Jersey. Anyone who has knowledge of her current location should call […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#News Daily Newsletter
WOWK 13 News

Police: Doctor fled crash, assaulted nurses and troopers

KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
KENOVA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man to serve 40 years for St. Albans crossbow murder

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday. According to the prosecuting attorney Charles T. Miller, 45-year-old George Wesley Call, Jr., of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to the murder of Andrea Springstead and will now serve the maximum sentence. Court documents say that […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

St. Albans drug trafficker pleads guilty

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Jason Robert Oxley, 38, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Court documents and statements reveal Oxley participated in a drug trafficking ring operation in the St. Albans area from March 2020 to June […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman reported missing out of St. Albans area

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been reported missing out of St. Albans. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Roberta Anne Bearfield, 54, was last seen on Mar. 30, 2022, with a male friend, William “Bill” Perdue, 34. They left in a 2002 Kia Spectra, according to the KCSO. The registration is […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Woman charged in Mason County murder extradited to WV

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One of two suspects accused of murder in Mason County, West Virginia has now been extradited to the Mountain State. According to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins, Rikki Lynn Wise, 24, of Racine, Ohio, was taken to the Western Regional Jail on Tuesday, April 5, by West Virginia State […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Two men charged in jailhouse death

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Two men have been charged in the death of a fellow inmate at the Franklin County Corrections Center on Nov. 28, 2021. Prosecutors requested on Friday morning that Royalle T. Mosley be named a co-defendant with Varmunyah Dunor in the jailhouse killing of Dustin Ray, according to court records. At 11:21 […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for Boone County murder now in custody

UPDATE: According to West Virginia State Police Captain R. A. Maddy, Timothy Westfall was located in the Huntington area and taken into custody without incident.  BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a shooting in Uneeda, West Virginia early Friday morning, and police are still looking for the murder suspect. West Virginia State Police […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in Meigs County

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a vehicle pursuit this morning who allegedly pulled a gun on a deputy. According to Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:56 a.m. Friday, March 18, deputies began pursuing a white Nissan on Union Avenue in Pomeroy. Deputies say the suspect […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Double fatal crash on State Route 7 in Ohio

UPDATE(6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022): The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the names of two people killed in a crash in Lawrence County this afternoon. According to the OSHP, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on State Route 7 near State Route 243 when a 2022 Jeep […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Serenity Hills closed by West Virginia

Serenity Hills in Ohio County is closed by the state of West Virginia This is according to the CEO Sharon Tarvis. Sources tell 7News that Serniety Hills closed because of administrative issues. The 30 patients that were at Serenity Hills have been moved to other facilities. Currently, the quick response team and lifeline team remain […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing Kanawha County missing woman found safe

UPDATE: (5:35 P.M. March 21, 2022) Authorities say Michelle Hudnall has been located and is safe. SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the KCSO, Michelle Hudnall, 46, was last seen Friday, March 18, 2022 in the Craig’s Branch Road area […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy