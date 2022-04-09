ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

Sullivan County Bank Robbery Suspect On Run, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvt3c_0f4UX7Pe00
Know Him? Charles Pratt Photo Credit: Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

A man who allegedly robbed an M&T bank in the region is on the run after making off with cash.

The robbery took place in Sullivan County around 1:20 p.m., Friday, April 8 at the bank located in Monticello at 4446 Route 42, said the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

Witness told sheriff’s detectives that a white male wearing an orange shirt and no mask entered the bank and passed a note to the teller stating he had a gun and demanded money, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect then fled the bank with an undetermined amount of cash, the department said.

The Sheriff’s Office has obtained a warrant for the suspect identified as Jefferson County resident Charles Pratt, age 33, of Watertown.

He is described as being 5-feet-11, 175 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Pratt is believed to be driving a stolen charcoal gray 2015 Ford Explorer LTD with license plate number KMM1568, the sheriff's office said.

The vehicle was spotted overnight in Manhattan and Queens.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or suspect is asked to call 911 or the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 845-794-7100.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Female Suspect Wanted For Stealing Money From Same Victim Thrice In A Day: Police

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a female suspect who repeatedly lied to steal money from the same person. The suspect reportedly entered three separate banks in one day, identified herself as the victim's wife and then withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from the victim's account, according to police. The department is now offering up to $10,000 to anyone with information that could lead them to find the suspected female.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
Sullivan County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Sullivan County, NY
City
Monticello, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Daily Voice

Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
BRICK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Pratt
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Police#The Sheriff S Office#Ford Explorer Ltd
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police identify victims of Wallkill crash

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Two drivers were injured when their vehicles crashed on Route 211 and Hidden Drive in the Town of Wallkill. Both women were being treated at Westchester Medical Center for serious injuries, Wallkill Police said. Authorities identified the women as Faith Illenberg, 55, of Middletown and...
WALLKILL, NY
Daily Voice

KNOW HIM? Man Snatches Purse, Knocks Woman To Floor At Newark Dollar General, Police Say

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say knocked a woman to the floor and snatched her purse at a Newark Dollar General store. The suspect — pictured above — knocked a woman to the floor and snatched her at the Dollar General store on Market Street around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, March 14, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said in a Wednesday release.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Indicted For Rape, Robbery At Woodbury Hotel

A man has been indicted for allegedly attacking a woman at a Long Island Days Inn hotel, raping her, and stealing valuables, including jewelry and cash. Isaih Giles, age 26, address unknown, was arraigned Thursday, March 31 for the attack which took place in April 2021 in Nassau County in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
248K+
Followers
39K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy