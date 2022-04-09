ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Saturday Links: Art Bash Returns to SFMOMA for First Time Since Pandemic Began

SFist
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSF's night of one-of-a-kind, in-person performances again graced SFMOMA Friday after a years-long hiatus. A colorful crowd of people gathered last night as San Francisco’s biggest art celebration and SFMOMA’s largest fundraiser for the first time since 2019; the event was held virtually in 2021 after being outright canceled in 2020;...

sfist.com

WUSA9

White House brings back Easter Egg Roll for first time since pandemic began

WASHINGTON — The White House Easter Egg Roll is back in full swing in 2022 after a two-year pandemic hiatus. This year's Easter tradition will kick off on April 18. Interested participants must apply online for tickets, as there is a lottery to participate. Young people can be entered from Friday, March 25 to Thursday, March 31, at which point the lottery will close.
WASHINGTON, DC
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
San Francisco, CA
ARTnews

Picabia Sells for Record $11 M., Garden Statue IDed as $10.5 M. Canova, and More: Morning Links for March 17, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION ACTION. A 1929 painting by Francis Picabia that dealer Léonce Rosenberg commissioned for his Paris abode went for €10 million (about $11 million) during a sale of Surrealist art at Sotheby’s in the French capital city, setting a record for the artist at auction, the AFP reports. The wily artist’s previous auction best was about $8.8 million. The entire sale hauled in some €33 million (about $36.4 million). Meanwhile, experts have determined that a sculpture of a reclining woman that traded 20 years ago for a modest £5,200 at...
VISUAL ART
The Atlantic

The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
VISUAL ART
SFist

A Living Seawall Is Coming to San Francisco's Embarcadero This Summer

Designed to mimic natural-occurring structures — like mangrove roots and coral growths — that harbor marine biodiversity, installing living seawalls is becoming a popular practice that better traditional exposed concrete ocean barriers. And San Francisco is getting one along the Embarcadero over the course of the next few years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
InsideHook

Airbnb’s Co-Founder Funded a Nonprofit Dedicated to Charles and Ray Eames

Decades after their heyday, people are still talking about — and being inspired by — the work and philosophy of Charles and Ray Eames. A 2020 article in The New York Times highlighted “their chairs, their dozens of experimental movies, or their famous house on the Pacific Ocean” as key elements of their collaborative work. But the full scope of their work remains vast, the subject of museum shows and biographical analyses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

How to Wear a Sculpture: New York Show Explores the Thin Divide Between Clothing and Art

Click here to read the full article. What distinguishes garments and art? In 2022, the question may be moot. The Costume Institute at Metropolitan Museum of Art is regularly breaking attendance records, and textile-based exhibitions are appearing with greater frequency and curatorial depth. Hauser & Wirth gallery in New York, for example, is staging an incisive exploration of the famed quilters of Gee’s Bend in Alabama and their successors. It’s more interesting to ask how history gives meaning to cloth, makes it sacred, imbues its form with new kinds of function. All that and more is explored in “Garmenting: Costume as...
MANHATTAN, NY

