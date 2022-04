For the first time since the Jimmy Butler era, the Minnesota Timberwolves are back in the postseason. Game 2 of the NBA Play-In Tournament heads to the Western Conference following the conclusion of Cavaliers vs. Nets as the Timberwolves (7-seed in the West) host the 8-seeded L.A. Clippers at the Target Center Tuesday evening. The winner moves on to face the No. 2 seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round beginning this weekend. The loser will then host the winner of the 9-10 matchup Wednesday night between the San Antonio Spurs (10-seed) and New Orleans Pelicans (9-seed)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO