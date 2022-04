When the Detroit Lions selected DL Levi Onwuzurike in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, many immediately hyped him up as a player that could end up being a great pick. Well, Onwuzurike did not exactly live up to the hype after he was forced to miss time in training camp with an injury. In fact, during the regular season, Levi recorded just 35 tackles and a single sack in 16 games.

