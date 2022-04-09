Easter Grinch stole egg hunt supplies. Medford community doubled down in donations

The second annual “Easter Egg Hunt with Buster” in Medford was almost stolen from the community when a thief took all of the Easter egg baskets and treats from the organizer’s storage space on Monday.

Organizers of the event say a burglar broke into the historic Mott House earlier this week and ransacked the place -- swiping more than 100 Easter baskets and 5,000 eggs that were stored there for the hunt.

Philana Aiken spent months collecting the goodies and could not bear the thought of telling the kids the egg hunt was canceled this year.

"I just wanted to lay down and give up, you know, I just couldn't believe what happened," Aiken said. She then put out a plea on social media for help and the response was immediate.

Dozens of kind-hearted neighbors dropped off eggs, candy and baskets to help Aiken.

The community replaced those eggs twice fold by donating more than 10,000 easter eggs for the hunt.

“My heart is full. I'm beyond happy and excited. And I just can't thank this community enough for coming together this way and helping me to pull this together," Aiken said.

Police are still trying to track down the suspect, who also stole Aiken's camera equipment that she uses in her photography business, as well as the stolen goods.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.