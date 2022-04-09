ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NY

Easter Grinch stole egg hunt supplies. Medford community doubled down in donations

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4667tk_0f4UVD7p00

The second annual “Easter Egg Hunt with Buster” in Medford was almost stolen from the community when a thief took all of the Easter egg baskets and treats from the organizer’s storage space on Monday.

Organizers of the event say a burglar broke into the historic Mott House earlier this week and ransacked the place -- swiping more than 100 Easter baskets and 5,000 eggs that were stored there for the hunt.

Philana Aiken spent months collecting the goodies and could not bear the thought of telling the kids the egg hunt was canceled this year.

"I just wanted to lay down and give up, you know, I just couldn't believe what happened," Aiken said. She then put out a plea on social media for help and the response was immediate.

Dozens of kind-hearted neighbors dropped off eggs, candy and baskets to help Aiken.

The community replaced those eggs twice fold by donating more than 10,000 easter eggs for the hunt.

“My heart is full. I'm beyond happy and excited. And I just can't thank this community enough for coming together this way and helping me to pull this together," Aiken said.

Police are still trying to track down the suspect, who also stole Aiken's camera equipment that she uses in her photography business, as well as the stolen goods.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
Magic 1470AM

Community Easter Egg Hunt In Sulphur Next Month

The city of Sulphur will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt next month for all SWLA families to attend. The West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce has also announced that the Easter Bunny himself will be in attendance. Sulphur Easter Egg Hunt:. When: Saturday, April 16. Time: 8:30am to 10:30am. Where:...
SULPHUR, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medford, NY
Medford, NY
Crime & Safety
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Mott House
Jersey Shore Online

Abandoned Puppies Rescued From Trash

HOWELL – A litter of nine puppies were rescued by a good Samaritan after finding them in a box near piles of trash at the Collingwood Auction in Farmingdale. During the weekend of February 26, the Monmouth County SPCA was alerted about the abandoned puppies and quickly sent out their Animal Control team to recover them.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy