Bikers bring Easter fun to children in foster care

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bikers from the Ohio Coalition of Clubs helped children in foster care enjoy the Easter holiday on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, April 9, children gathered at the Haines Children’s Center on North Main Street in Dayton for an easter egg hunt. According to a release by Montgomery County, bikers from various clubs brought gifts and treats, including cotton candy and snow cones.

From 12-2 pm, kids currently in foster care were able to enjoy these treats while interacting with the bikers, the release said. Craig Rickett, the Associate Director for Children Services spoke briefly, as did some members representing the various motorcycle clubs.

This is not the first event made possible by the Ohio Coalition of Motorcycle Clubs, Montgomery County said. Over the past four years, this organization has provided holiday gifts, backpacks and school supplies as well as hosted other events to support the children in foster care.

