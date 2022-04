Albeit a week late, New York State reached an agreement on a fiscal budget Thursday. Part of the agreement includes a temporary suspension of the statewide gas tax. The tax will be suspended starting June 1st and carry through the end of the year. The state's surcharge on gas is about 33 cents a gallon, so how much will you save? About half that. The estimated savings for a gallon will be about 16 cents a gallon. Not a huge dent, but it's something.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO