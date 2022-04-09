ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, MA

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Middlesex County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least...

alerts.weather.gov

