ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, MA

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Middlesex County, Northern Worcester by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Nezperce, Soldiers Meadow Road, Craigmont, Winchester, and Kamiah. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
LEWIS COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: White; Woodruff A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR WOODRUFF AND SOUTHEASTERN WHITE COUNTIES At 1212 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hurricane Lake WMA, or near Augusta, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Augusta... Patterson Hunter... McCrory Hurricane Lake WMA... Becton Dixie... Howell Penrose... McClelland Gregory... Grays Pumpkin Bend... Worden Morton... Hilleman Wiville... Georgetown HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WHITE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Northwestern Nye County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of blowing snow and or blowing dust are likely during this event, which may result in reduced visibilities at times.
NYE COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, MA
County
Worcester County, MA
City
Millbury, MA
City
Grafton, MA
County
Middlesex County, MA
City
Marlborough, MA
City
Worcester, MA
City
Shrewsbury, MA
City
Waltham, MA
City
Hopkinton, MA
City
Uxbridge, MA
City
Ashland, MA
City
Natick, MA
City
Sudbury, MA
City
Northbridge, MA
City
Acton, MA
City
Framingham, MA
City
Wayland, MA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches with up to 13 inches over higher terrain. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will not be constant. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Central Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING The heaviest snowfall is now moving to the east, and any amounts overnight should be light enough that the winter storm warning can be allowed to expire.
SHERMAN COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is discouraged because of the conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches with up to 22 inches over higher remote terrain. * WHERE...Eastern Douglas County Foothills including portions of Highway 138 including Toketee Falls. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tree damage is possible from snow loading, especially along more remote roads away from Highway 138. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may approach an inch an hour at times. Snowfall will not be constant. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Ynez Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Ynez Valley, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast and San Luis Obispo County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow and ice on steep roadways will make for treacherous conditions. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches from Orofino to Kamiah and 3 to 6 inches Camas Prairie and Grangeville. * WIND...Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph in the evening, becoming north to east 12 to 18 mph in the Camas Prairie except 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph on Greer Grade. This could produce patchy blowing and drifting snow and low visibility. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of around one inch in Missoula, 1 to 3 inches Lolo to Victor, and 4 to 8 inches Hamilton to Conner. * WIND...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected in the Missoula Valley. Northeast wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the Rattlesnake area. North winds 25 to 35 mph in the Bitterroot Valley Monday night into Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, with winds gusting as high as 45 mph along highway 200 and in the Seeley Lake region. Along I-90 from Bonner to Bearmouth, up to 4 inches is expected, along with wind gusts as high as 50 mph in isolated areas. Blowing snow will greatly reduce visibility along the interstate. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Salton Sea by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Salton Sea BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial Valley. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 1 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow and ice on steep roadways like Whitebird Grade will cause treacherous conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches along Highway 95 between Riggins and Whitebird, 4 to 7 inches at Whitebird Hill, and 6 to 8 inches in the higher populated benches. * WHERE...Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Malibu Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Malibu Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Malibu Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 30 to 45 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Petroleum WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 17 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Petroleum County. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be near zero at times. Expect extreme stress to newborn livestock.
PETROLEUM COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy