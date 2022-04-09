Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Sumner A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Davidson, northeastern Dickson, southwestern Sumner and Cheatham Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1151 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Ashland City, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ashland City, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, Millersville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Coopertown, Belle Meade, Lakewood, Pegram, Ridgetop, Hermitage, Old Hickory, Joelton, Pleasant View, Charlotte, Berry Hill and Cheatham Dam. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
