Essex County, MA

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Essex, Western Norfolk by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Lemhi County, Western Lemhi County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, with 9 to 14 inches along US 93 from Gibbonsville to Lost Trail Pass. * WHERE...Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
LEMHI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches along Highway 12 and 4 to 8 inches in the higher elevations, including Dixie and Lolo Pass. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph will develop at night. * WHERE...Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Garfield WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Garfield County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 10 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be near zero at times. Expect extreme stress to newborn livestock.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel will be difficult over some mountain passes along Highway 36 and Highway 3. Chain restrictions may go into effect. Roads will likely become snow- covered and slippery.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Phillips WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be near zero at times. Expect stress to newborn livestock.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of around one inch in Missoula, 1 to 3 inches Lolo to Victor, and 4 to 8 inches Hamilton to Conner. * WIND...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected in the Missoula Valley. Northeast wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the Rattlesnake area. North winds 25 to 35 mph in the Bitterroot Valley Monday night into Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow and ice on steep roadways will make for treacherous conditions. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches from Orofino to Kamiah and 3 to 6 inches Camas Prairie and Grangeville. * WIND...Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph in the evening, becoming north to east 12 to 18 mph in the Camas Prairie except 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph on Greer Grade. This could produce patchy blowing and drifting snow and low visibility. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 1000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches with up to 13 inches over higher terrain. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will not be constant. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING The heaviest snowfall is now moving to the east, and any amounts overnight should be light enough that the winter storm warning can be allowed to expire.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; San Joaquin River Canyon; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central California. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Malibu Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Malibu Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Malibu Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeastern Nye County, South Central Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; White Pine County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds have subsided below warning criteria and will continue to subside overnight. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow and ice on steep roadways like Whitebird Grade will cause treacherous conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches along Highway 95 between Riggins and Whitebird, 4 to 7 inches at Whitebird Hill, and 6 to 8 inches in the higher populated benches. * WHERE...Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Isolated gusts to 65 mph in the western foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust could bring significant reduction in visibility.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches and Ventura County Inland Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to305 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Isolated gusts over 50 mph across higher terrain. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Iron, Jefferson, Madison, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Gasconade; Iron; Jefferson; Madison; Osage; Reynolds; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO

