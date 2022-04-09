Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Essex, Western Norfolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow and ice on steep roadways will make for treacherous conditions. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches from Orofino to Kamiah and 3 to 6 inches Camas Prairie and Grangeville. * WIND...Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph in the evening, becoming north to east 12 to 18 mph in the Camas Prairie except 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph on Greer Grade. This could produce patchy blowing and drifting snow and low visibility. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO