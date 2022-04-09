Wind Advisory issued for Gadsden, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Charleston; Inland Berkeley; Tidal Berkeley HAZARDOUS SHOWERS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CHARLESTON AND BERKELEY COUNTIES At 606 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated hazardous showers along a line extending from Johns Island to 6 miles southeast of Gourdin, and moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these showers include North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Moncks Corner, McClellanville, Downtown Charleston and West Ashley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
