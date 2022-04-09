ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie County, FL

Wind Advisory issued for Gadsden, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 13:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are expected for at...

Freeze Warning issued for Allendale, Charleston, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Charleston; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Occasional northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon, then again from 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 08:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe Areas of Fog Possible Through the Morning Commute Areas of fog...some locally dense...continues across portions of the area, especially inland areas and across Alligator Alley. Visibilities are likely to be reduced to around 1 mile in general, with localized areas experiencing reduced visibilities to one- half of a mile at times. Motorists are advised to drive with caution this morning as visibilities may widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow extra travel time.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
8 News Now

Hazardous gusty winds will be howling

Batten down the hatches today, and prepare for some of our strongest winds of the season! Strong, gusty, southwest winds are on the way today as a very chilly Pacific storm hits the northwest with rain and snow, while winds and cooler air will plow into the desert. Blowing dust, power outages, and strong crosswinds […]
High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex, Kent, New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex; Kent; New Castle DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile in locally dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern New Jersey, northeast Maryland and central, northern and southern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
KENT COUNTY, DE
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy Areas of fog developing across eastern portions of Deep South Texas early this morning Surface observations and satellite images indicate that areas of fog have developed across eastern portions of deep south Texas early this morning. Visibilities will be reduced to 1 to 3 miles in general with these areas of fog. Some patchy dense fog may reduce visibilities to a quarter of a mile in some locations. These areas of fog will lift and burn off later this morning with daytime heating and visibilities will improve as a result. Early morning motorists are urged to reduce speed, use low beam headlights, and avoid following other vehicles too closely in areas of dense fog through the morning hours.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Special Weather Statement issued for Charleston, Inland Berkeley, Tidal Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Charleston; Inland Berkeley; Tidal Berkeley HAZARDOUS SHOWERS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CHARLESTON AND BERKELEY COUNTIES At 606 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated hazardous showers along a line extending from Johns Island to 6 miles southeast of Gourdin, and moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these showers include North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Moncks Corner, McClellanville, Downtown Charleston and West Ashley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashtabula Inland, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lake, Geauga, Cuyahoga and Ashtabula Inland counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilites within short distances.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Beaches; Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT..Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening becoming north overnight. Local gusts to 50 mph Hollywood Hills. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 03:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Willacy, and Cameron Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

