Berrien County, GA

Wind Advisory issued for Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady, Lanier by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 13:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are expected for...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast from Cape Krusenstern north. * WHEN...7 PM today to 10 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Colquitt, Grady, Turner, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for southwestern Georgia. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Colquitt; Grady; Turner; Worth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN GRADY...SOUTHWESTERN TURNER...SOUTHEASTERN MITCHELL NORTHWESTERN THOMAS...WESTERN COLQUITT AND WORTH COUNTIES At 323 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Poulan to near Ochlocknee, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sylvester, Moultrie, Poulan, Doerun, Ochlocknee, Terrell, Schley, Funston, Sumner, Sale City, Minton, Capel, Sylvester Airport, Anderson City, Tempy, Parkerville, Cotton, Inaha, Chastain and Red Rock. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
KLTV

Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. The weather pattern in East Texas will become quite active over the first half of next week as three separate rounds of strong to severe storms will be possible. Beginning with Monday, portions of East Texas are included in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for ISOLATED afternoon/evening storms. Overall coverage of these potential storms will not be great, but a couple of supercells will try to form late in the afternoon within our northwestern counties and could develop damaging winds and hail up to the size of golf balls, with a low-end chance for an isolated tornado.
ENVIRONMENT
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Canadian, Cleveland, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Canadian; Cleveland; Garfield; Grady; Grant; Kay; Kingfisher; Logan; McClain; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 08:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Cook; Lanier; Lowndes; Thomas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Cook, central Berrien, northwestern Lanier, Lowndes, southeastern Thomas and Brooks Counties through 530 PM EDT At 448 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Sparks to near Boston. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Nashville, Lakeland, Adel, Quitman, Valdosta, Hahira, Sparks, Ray City, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, Meigs, Morven, Cecil, Grooverville, Barretts, New Lois, Massee, Greggs and Allenville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baker, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Grady, Lee, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for southwestern Georgia. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Baker; Colquitt; Decatur; Dougherty; Grady; Lee; Mitchell; Thomas; Turner; Worth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DECATUR...NORTHERN GRADY...EASTERN DOUGHERTY SOUTHWESTERN TURNER...MITCHELL...SOUTH CENTRAL LEE...NORTHEASTERN BAKER...NORTHWESTERN THOMAS...WESTERN COLQUITT AND WORTH COUNTIES At 306 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Marine Corps Logistics Base to 8 miles north of Whigham, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Albany, Sylvester, Pelham, Putney, Camilla, Moultrie, Baconton, Poulan, Doerun, Ochlocknee, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Terrell, Schley, Funston, Sumner, Sale City, Minton and Capel. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Brooks, Lanier, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 17:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Lanier; Lowndes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BERRIEN...LANIER...NORTHERN LOWNDES AND EAST CENTRAL BROOKS COUNTIES At 527 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Willacoochee to near I-75 At Exit 16, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lakeland, Valdosta, Hahira, Ray City, Moody Air Force Base, I-75 At Exit 16, Remerton, Meigs, Naylor, Courthouse, Greenwood, Barretts, Hansell, Allenville, I-75 At Exit 22, Stockton and Teeterville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
Weather
Environment
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Ben Hill, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Irwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Ben Hill; Calhoun; Colquitt; Decatur; Dougherty; Irwin; Lee; Miller; Mitchell; Randolph; Seminole; Terrell; Tift; Turner; Worth ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS WEEKEND IN PARTS OF SOUTH GEORGIA The weather this weekend will be dry and breezy, with full afternoon sunshine. On Saturday afternoon, minimum Relative Humidity will dry out into the 20 to 25 percent range, and wind gusts will peak in the 25 to 30 mph range. In addition, it has been about one week now since the last wetting rain of one-quarter inch or more along and north of a line from Camilla to Tifton to Ocilla. The lack of wetting rainfall in recent days and the critical fire weather conditions this weekend will elevate the burning environment. Please consider delaying back yard burns this weekend.
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eddy County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eddy County Plains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ this morning to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Simcoe Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-13 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Simcoe Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 5 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Southern Cook County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Decatur, Norton, Sheridan, Graham and Gove Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow is anticipated to still be ongoing for the start of the High Wind Warning which may create some areas of reduced visibilities.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Delta by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Ellis; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Henderson; Hill; Hopkins; Hunt; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Navarro; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Tarrant; Van Zandt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Texas, mainly along and east of I-35. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The wind advisory has been issued to account for the potential for strong non-thunderstorm winds this afternoon. Additional strong to severe winds will be possible in association with the expected development of severe storms this afternoon.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 19:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-16 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 58, Highway 178, U.S. Highway 395, and Highway 14.
KERN COUNTY, CA

