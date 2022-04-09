Wind Advisory issued for Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady, Lanier by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 08:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Cook; Lanier; Lowndes; Thomas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Cook, central Berrien, northwestern Lanier, Lowndes, southeastern Thomas and Brooks Counties through 530 PM EDT At 448 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Sparks to near Boston. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Nashville, Lakeland, Adel, Quitman, Valdosta, Hahira, Sparks, Ray City, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, Meigs, Morven, Cecil, Grooverville, Barretts, New Lois, Massee, Greggs and Allenville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
