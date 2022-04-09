Wind Advisory issued for Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady, Lanier by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Ellis; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Henderson; Hill; Hopkins; Hunt; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Navarro; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Tarrant; Van Zandt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Texas, mainly along and east of I-35. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The wind advisory has been issued to account for the potential for strong non-thunderstorm winds this afternoon. Additional strong to severe winds will be possible in association with the expected development of severe storms this afternoon.

ANDERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO