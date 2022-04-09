ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Cat shot in Sullivan County released from animal hospital

By Ben Gilliam
 2 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a shooting left her fighting for her life, Louise the Cat is back on her feet and in a new home for the time being.

According to a post from the Humane Society of Washington County, Louise was released from Indian Ridge Animal Hospital on Friday after her feeding tube was removed and she could eat on her own.

“She is resting comfortably in her new foster home,” the post reads. “We could not ask for a better foster mom!”

Now she’s taking it easy in her own dedicated room, complete with her own bed, tv with entertainment and a “Welcome Louise” sign. You can see a video of her new digs below:

“We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for the continued love and support shown to Louise,” the Humane Society said.

Louise’s story isn’t quite over, Humane Society staff said she still has a long road to recovery. Once that’s done, however, she’ll go back up for adoption to a good home.

