Guardians, centerfielder reach long term contract extension

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have officially agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension with centerfielder Myles Straw.

The new deal reportedly includes club option for the 2027 and 2028 seasons and is worth $25 million.

The 27-year old was acquired from the Houston Astros at the trade deadline last summer.

Between Houston and Cleveland, Straw batted .285 with 4 home runs, 48 RBI, and 30 stolen bases.

Straw is the third player in the Cleveland organization to reach a long-term extension, joining Jose Ramirez and Emmanuel Clase .

