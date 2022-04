Chelsea Clinton has opened up about her relationship with her mother, Hillary Clinton, detailing how the politician gave her a positive perspective on “health” and “how she felt about herself” as a child. The former First Daughter discussed weight and body image during a recent appearance on The View. The conversation began when the hosts addressed how Jenner Bush Hager had praised her mother, Laura Bush, for not discussing weight with her children.According to The View host Joy Behar, no matter what her parents said to her about her weight as a child, she still “felt like [she] was fat,”...

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO