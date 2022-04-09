ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

School CEO responds to molestation charges against teacher

By Katy St. Clair
sfbayca.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chief executive officer for the Richmond charter school Making Waves Academy has issued a statement in the wake of the arrest of one of its teachers charged with multiple counts of sexual molestation, Anessa P. Gower. Gower, a biology teacher, was arrested on...

sfbayca.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Martinez couple charged with Incest and Child Molestation

WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County couple is behind bars, charged with child molestation and incest. Richard and Lynda Wood are accused of having sexual contact with a minor for nearly 7 years while the couple lived in Jefferson County. The two were arrested by the GBI in their Martinez home. They’re currently being […]
MARTINEZ, GA
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Alert teachers on Zoom lead to child molestation conviction

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — Sacramento County prosecutors landed a child molestation conviction after a alert teachers flagged the acts. Chue Vang was convicted by a jury Tuesday of molesting a vulnerable child. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, Vang repeatedly touched the child inappropriately and even grabbed...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Primary school teacher appears in court charged with murder

A primary school teacher has appeared in front of a crown court judge charged with murder after a man’s body was found buried in her back garden.Fiona Beal, 48, is accused of killing Nicholas Billingham between October 30 and November 10 last year.At Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, the defendant spoke only to confirm her name at a short hearing.Mr Billingham’s body was found behind a house in Moore Street, in the Kingsley area of Northampton, after a police search.Beal was arrested at a hotel in Cumbria shortly after midnight on Wednesday – the same day Northamptonshire Police began conducting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
City
Martinez, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Richmond, CA
Crime & Safety
Lawrence Post

Fill-in-teacher needed medical assistance after a middle school student threw a chair and hit him in the head, the educator responded by throwing two chairs at the student

The substitute teacher needed medical assistance after a middle school student threw a chair at him and hit the teacher’s head. The educator reportedly responded by throwing two chairs at the student. In some videos, only the male teacher is seen throwing the chairs at the student amid the chaos in the classroom, but the school district officials confirmed that the student attacked the teacher first.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Making Waves Academy
The Independent

Man jailed for $1.4m student loan fraud after blowing cash at casino

A Louisiana man was convicted for posing as 180 students to obtain $1.4m in grants and loans before spending huge chunks of the cash at casinos.Elliott Sterling, of Baton Rouge, used the students personal information to fill out federal financial aid applications and enroll them for classes at the city’s community college between 2017 and 2019, a court heard.Prosecutors say that Sterling took most of the money for himself and spent more than $253,000 in casinos in Louisiana, Nevada and Pennsylvania.Sterling, who was 32 when he was charged in 2020, represented himself in court and claimed he was innocent and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Teen facing felony charges after social media threats against schools

POUGHKEEPSIE – As police were announcing charges against an 11-year-old Poughkeepsie girl for making a social media threat to “Shoot up schools”, a 15-year-old girl was using social media to make threats against Poughkeepsie Middle and High Schools. The teenager is facing felony charges for her actions.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy