The US airlines with the most delays

When you’ve already waited in line to check your luggage, waited to get through TSA screening, and then waited some more for overpriced coffee or bottled water, the last thing you want to do is wait even more for your plane to board and take off. The sad truth,...
Flights being canceled are a normal occurrence for the travel industry. However, the number of flights being canceled currently is causing some to be concerned. It can be assumed that many airlines are overwhelmed with the number of people traveling and how that number continues to climb as it gets warmer outside. But between airlines experiencing technical issues, and pilots going on strike, the travel industry has a problem on its hands.
As the UK has made its transition to the government’s ‘Living With Covid' plan, most domestic pandemic restrictions were lifted in February—meaning masks haven’t been mandatory for weeks and sometimes it’s easy to forget they exist. But as the summer approaches and travel is back...
We live in an era where body acceptance has gained great popularity throughout this country. There are Miss Plus-Size pageants, stores specializing in plus- size clothing, commercials that display models that promote body-positive ideas and much more. Although many advancements have been seen for the body positive movement, they face some obstacles to having a comfortable trip, mainly in the Economy class of planes. Recently, a TikTok video went viral showing a plus-size blogger trying to fit into a plane seat. Some people were saying she deserves to travel comfortably while others were caught saying she should pay for an extra seat.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Thousands of customers are angry with Allegiant Airlines for canceling flights. Many try to rebook their trip online only to learn they have to do it over the phone. One person called the company "travel victims." One flight left flyer, Tom Szekendi, and his...
Air travel is incredible. Seriously, we sometimes forget how incredible it is that we can fly through the air in a metal tube, and hours later, we're in an entirely different hemisphere. It’s incredible. It’s also a frustrating experience. As amazing as it is to fly through the sky,...
Cabin crew in the US were forced to sleep on airport floors due to recent flight cancellations, a union has claimed.Airlines “abandoned” crew when a recent spell of severe weather saw hundreds of services get cancelled across the country, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).Representing 28,000 US flight attendants, the organisation said that in recent days “Crew members were forced to sleep on the floor in the airport because they were unable to reach the hotel/limo desk.”They also alleged that displaced crew were left with no information from airlines regarding which flights they would be required for...
Overseas airlines are having to cancel hundreds of flights as they grapple with coronavirus-related staffing shortages weeks after they ditched rules requiring passengers and staff to mask up in the air. The disruptions also come as the CEOs of leading U.S. airlines urge the Biden administration to roll back a...
Once again, Southwest Airlines is catching heat after issuing thousands of flight cancelations and delays. Recent weeks have seen the airline forced to halt flights as a result of weather conditions. However, now, patrons have laid into Southwest Airlines after announcing issues with routine system maintenance on Saturday. What to...
After one of the most turbulent periods in air travel history — loaded with new rules and regulations and plenty of unruly and disruptive passengers — airlines want to jettison COVID-era safety precautions for flights. The CEOs of the nation's leading airlines this week sent a letter to...
Thousands of flight cancellations and delays this weekend raised the ire of flyers, who complained on social media about waiting on hold or in lines for hours to get flights rescheduled and being stranded for days.
The airlines cited bad weather in Florida and other issues, including a labor dispute and a "technology issue"...
DALLAS — (AP) — Spirit Airlines said late Thursday that it will talk to JetBlue Airways about its $3.6 billion bid to combine the two airlines, which appeared to leapfrog an earlier offer by Frontier Airlines. Spirit said that after speaking with financial and legal advisers, its directors...
A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
Hundreds of thousands of passengers have been caught up in long delays for airport security, with many travellers missing flights and other departures being delayed. These are the key questions and answers.Why are airport security queues currently so long?The problem has the same root as the widespread cancellations on British Airways and easyJet: a surge in demand for holidays abroad following the UK’s removal, after nearly two years, of travel restrictions.Covid is having a huge impact in two ways. First, current levels of staff sickness are higher than normal. But there is also a long-term effect – in terms of...
For most travelers, a boarding pass generally has a short shelf-life: Once the flight attendant scans them, they're usually on their way to a trashcan or doomed to languish in the depths of an airline app. But did you know your airline boarding pass can grant you access to travel perks even once your flight lands? In fact, that used boarding pass might also be your ticket to discounted spa treatments, reduced museum admissions, complimentary cocktails, free ski passes, and more.
Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues. FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday's scheduled flights. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.The spate of cancellations...
