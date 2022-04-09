ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Hundreds gather for Walk for Autism Charleston

By Lindsay Miller
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –  Walk for Autism held its annual walk this Saturday in Downtown Charleston to celebrate Autism Awareness Month and bring support to autism programs.

Hundred of participants joined together in the walk at Hampton Park.

Since 2004, Walk for Autism has held the event to raise scholarship money for Lowcountry children affected by autism. The organization works to nurture community partnerships and foster financial support for development programs.

The event featured live music, a silent auction, autism merchandise and therapy dogs.

Charleston Mayor John Teckenburg was in attendance.

New 2’s Rob Fowler attended the event as Master of Ceremonies.

ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry.

