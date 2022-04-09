ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah’s Tony Finau makes the cut at the Masters

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
 2 days ago
AUGUSTA, Georgia — Tony Finau, 32, was one of the top 50 golfers who made the cut Friday night at the Masters. He shot 2-over par through Friday which puts him tied for 23rd with 15 others including Westwood, Garcia, Rahm, and Mcilroy.

In this, Finau’s fourth Masters appearance, the athlete from Salt Lake City would love to match the victory he had at last year’s Ryders Cup team tournament against Europe. He’s also won two PGA Tour tournaments since joining the league in 2007. Finau’s Masters results have been mixed. He’s tied for 38th, tied for 10th, and tied for fifth in one of the years that Tiger Woods won.

Woods has won a total of five Masters and made the cut on Friday tied for 19th with four others at 1-over par. He was in a serious car accident just over a year ago injuring his leg severely.

Stewart Cink got a hole in one in Round 2 but failed to make the cut.

51-yr. old Mike Weir, a Brigham Young University (BYU) alumnus, who won the Masters in 2003, narrowly missed the cut on Friday.

Hideki Matsuyama who won the green jacket last year is tied for second with three others.

Scottie Scheffler is leading by five at 8-under.


IN THIS ARTICLE
