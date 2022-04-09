ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine exchanges prisoners with Russia, 12 soldiers coming home

 2 days ago

April 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine carried out a prisoner exchange with Russia on Saturday, the third such swap since the start of the war, and 12 soldiers are coming home, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in an online post.

Vereshchuk also said that as part of the deal, 14 civilians were returning to Ukraine. She did not say how many Russians had been released.

